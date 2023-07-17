Princess Madeleine reunites with Swedish royals after family's big move is delayed

Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Princess Madeleine was reunited with her family in Sweden this weekend after it was confirmed that her move back to Stockholm has been postponed.

The royal, 41, and her financier husband, Christopher O'Neill, attended Crown Princess Victoria's birthday celebrations at Borgholm Castle.

Madeleine looked beautiful in an Alexis floral embroidered dress with voluminous sleeves. She teamed her outfit with a pair of sage green sandals and a pair of statement flower-shaped earrings.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria, who turned 46 on Friday, opted for a H&M cream lace off-the-shoulder dress, while her sister-in-law, Princess Sofia, 38, chose a pink number from byTiMo.

The only royal children present for the special concert and photocall were Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's kids, Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven.

Madeleine and Christopher are parents to Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, five, while Sofia and Prince Carl Philip share three sons – Prince Alexander, seven, Prince Gabriel, five, and Prince Julian, two.

© Getty The Swedish royals were all reunited for Crown Princess Victoria's birthday celebrations

© Getty The Swedish royals at Crown Princess Victoria's brithday concert

Last month it was confirmed that Madeleine and her family's return to Stockholm from Florida in the US has been delayed until 2024.

Margareta Thorgren, who is Information Manager at Sweden's royal palace, told newspaper Expressen that the reason was not a migration issue and not related to the house sale, adding that there hasn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails.

She also confirmed that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will start their respective school and preschool semesters this autumn in the US.

The family-of-five first moved to Florida five years ago, but have also lived in New York and London.

© Getty Madeleine and Chris with their three children

As of November 2019, Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne, and Prince Carl and Princess Sofia's sons are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness as part of a move by King Carl XVI Gustaf to strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.

The young royals are not expected to carry out full-time public duties in future. Learn more about European monarchies in the clip below...

Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."