Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treat team to 'family meal' on eve of royal birthday

Prince Harry will be celebrating his 39th birthday on Friday, which will be Day 7 of the Games, and ahead of his special day, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, headed out to enjoy a private meal together with their close team. The duo were spotted a restaurant in central Dusseldorf called 'Im Goldenen Kessel', part of the Brauerei Schumacher.

A source said the event was a "family meal" for the couple and their Archewell team, with Harry and Meghan sitting next to one another. The menu for the restaurant boasts an array of local delicacies, including Bratwurst and Wiener Schnitzel. A staff member at the restaurant exclusively told HELLO! that the Duke and Duchess were very welcome guests adding that the Prince was "very generous, and tipped very well."

Restaurant owner Thea Ungermann added: "The couple were very relaxed, they drank our beer, Schumacher Alt - it's the same beer as they are serving at the Invictus Games." She also revealed that the Duke gave her a hug following the meal.

Meghan looked beautiful as she strolled along with her husband in a pair of beige trousers alongside a paisley floral blouse, while the Duke wore a smart shirt and jeans.

Harry and Meghan dined with members of Archewell

The outing comes following a busy day for the royal couple who ahead of the events of Day 6, carried out a private engagement with representatives from NATO. In their first sporting event for the day, the couple watched Ukraine play Nigeria in the sitting volleyball, and Meghan may have had a slight favourite after discovering her Nigerian heritage last year.

The royal couple were spotted getting into the spirit, hugging each other, whooping and cheering, and waving the Nigerian flag, and they were even seen taking selfies with fans who sat close to them.

Meghan also displayed her kindness when she comforted German volleyball player, Tino Wesser, who sadly broke his leg after slipping on a wet court and is unable to compete in the remainder of the Games. Following the match, she was seen rushing through the Merkur Spiel Arena to personally offer words of comfort to the former soldier.

A member of Team Germany said: "Meghan was told about Tino's accident and how upset he was that he could no longer compete. She asked to come and speak with him after being told how upset he was at the accident. It was a lovely gesture and we are very grateful."

The previous day, the Duchess had an exciting moment as she met with members of the Nigerian team, who bestowed upon her the sweetest nickname, Amira Ngozi Lolo. Amira is a warrior princess from a legend, Ngozi means 'blessed' and Lolo is 'royal wife'. Harry also received an equally astounding present as the Australian team made sure to keep to their tradition and handed the Duke a pair of budgie smugglers.

