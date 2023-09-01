Why Princess Kate won't share a back-to-school photo of George, Charlotte and Louis this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire

The Prince and Princess of Wales will no doubt be making sure that uniforms, books and bags are all ready for the start of the new school year.

Like millions of pupils across the country, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will return to their respective classrooms at Lambrook School next week.

Last year, the young royals were seen with their parents, Prince William and Kate, as they enrolled at their new school in Berkshire.

George and Charlotte had previously attended Thomas's Battersea School, while Louis was at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington when the Waleses lived in London.

While the Prince and Princess have shared some adorable portraits of their children on their first day at school, they are unlikely to release images this year.

This is because the couple tend to only share photographs with the public on milestone occasions such as when their children have had their very first day at school or nursery.

As the Wales children started at their new school last September, it also marked Louis' first day in his reception class.

George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, will now be in Year Six, Year Four and Year One respectively.

Kate began taking her children's official photographs following the birth of Princess Charlotte in May 2015.

Since then she has got behind her camera to snap pictures of her kids on milestone occasions such as birthdays and first days at school.

It was the Princess who captured the images of little George as he arrived at Westacre Montessori nursery school in Norfolk in January 2016.

And she did the same for Charlotte's first day at Willcocks nursery in January 2018, and when Louis rode his bicycle to nursery in April 2021.

The family-of-five were last seen publicly together at the Royal International Air Tattoo as the children finished school in July.

George and Charlotte also joined their parents at the Wimbledon men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

William and Kate have spent time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the Prince and Charlotte recorded a special video message for the Lionesses ahead of the Women's World Cup final last month.

The couple also travelled up to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

William and Kate were pictured driving to a church service at Crathie Kirk, along with the Duke of York, last Sunday.