Sarah Ferguson stuns in elegant gown at first public outing since mastectomy

Sarah, Duchess of York looked absolutely dazzling at The Perfect World Foundation Award ceremony held last week.

The event, which took place in Sweden's major city of Gothenburg, saw Sarah Ferguson present the honorary award to American actress Kristin Davis alongside The Perfect World Foundation's founders Lars and Ragnhild Jacobsson.

© Shutterstock Kristin Davis is an animal rights advocate

Wearing a floor-length dress, the Duchess lit up the scene in a radiating print of flowers and butterflies in every colour of the spectrum.

Sarah blessed her fans with a glimpse of the dress earlier this year in an Instagram post which promoted her podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah'.

In butterfly spirit, fans fluttered to the comments to declare their approval of the look. One fan said: "The butterfly dress. So pretty," and another stated: "You look absolutely stunning in that dress!".

The former wife of Prince Andrew completed her look at The Perfect World Foundation Award ceremony with a subtle makeup palette which adopted natural colours. All in all, it was an effortless show of elegance.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of York also presented The Perfect World Foundation Award to Sir David Attenborough in 2018

The Perfect World Foundation was founded at the start of the century with the purpose of protecting wildlife and spreading awareness of the natural world.

Each year, the foundation rewards "the conservationist of the year," - this year dedicated to the Sex and the City star for her outspoken efforts to protect animal rights and preserve biodiversity. Previous recipients of the award include Sir David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

It is no wonder the Duchess of York had the honour of presenting the award on more than one occasion; protecting the natural world has always been close to her heart.

© Instagram The Duchess of York on Earth Day

Earlier this year, she spread her message for World Environment Day: "We are living through a climate emergency and it’s clear to me that not enough is being done about it. We need to get serious about reducing emissions all over the world. I am determined to use whatever voice I have to speak up for our planet."