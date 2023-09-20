Sarah Ferguson makes super glamorous appearance in New York at same time as Prince William's visit

The Prince of Wales was in the Big Apple at the same time as his aunt

The Prince of Wales completed his whirlwind visit to New York on Tuesday, and he wasn't the only royal in the Big Apple.

In images shared by celebrity makeup artist, Clarissa Luna, William's aunt, Sarah, Duchess of York, put on a glamorous display.

Wearing a ruffled navy blouse and a pink leather-look coat, Sarah gazed into the camera to show off her beauty look.

Her beauty squad, which also included makeup assistant, Matthew Richard, and hair stylist Lee Johnson, opted to give the Duchess a gorgeous, pink-toned look.

While Sarah's famous red locks were styled into loose waves, she also sported shimmering pink eyeshadow outlined with black liquid eyeliner, to accentuate her blue eyes.

Her glam squad added a sweep of pink blusher on her cheeks, completing her beauty look with a slick of lip gloss.

"The BEST day with The Duchess of York @sarahferguson15 in NYC," Clarissa added in the caption.

While the reason for Sarah's visit is not known, her rag doll from her children's book series could be seen on a coffee table behind her.

The Duchess has penned several children's books and released her debut novel, Her Heart For A Compass, as well as her most recent book, A Most Intriguing Lady, published earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Sarah attended The Perfect World Foundation Awards in Gothenburg, Sweden.

© Adam Ihse/TT/Shutterstock Sarah presented an award to Kristin Davis

She appeared on stage to present an award to Sex and The City star Kristin Davis.

In a post on her Instagram page, the Duchess posted images from the event, writing: "As a long-time ambassador of The Perfect World Foundation, I was proud to present The Perfect World Foundation Award 2023 to philanthropist, actress and producer Kristin Davis last week for her work as a Patron to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and as a Goodwill Ambassador with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

"Thank you Kristin for your contribution to the conservation of our planet’s wildlife and nature. Well done and congratulations!"

© Adam Ihse/TT/Shutterstock The Duchess in Sweden on Monday

There were also family celebrations for Sarah on Monday as her granddaughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, turned two.

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo, shared a rare snap of the couple's daughter on his Instagram account to mark her special day.

The shot showed little Sienna, with her back to the camera, wearing a long-sleeved pink and red floral dress with a wide-brimmed straw party hat.

"Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day," proud father Edoardo wrote.

Sarah is also a grandmother to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons, August, two, and three-month-old Ernest.

