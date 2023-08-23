Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take children on shared family holiday

Princess Beatrice is mum to Sienna, while Princess Eugenie has sons, August and Ernest

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have shared a close bond since childhood, and it seems that they're enjoying a joint holiday with their families this summer.

The Princesses were reportedly among the first royals to arrive at Balmoral Castle this week, where King Charles is hosting extended members of his family.

Beatrice, 35, and her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are parents to daughter Sienna, who turns two next month. Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Meanwhile, Eugenie, 33, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are parents to two-year-old August and also welcomed their second son, Ernest, in May.

There's plenty of space and 50,000 acres of land on the Balmoral estate for the Princesses and their young families to enjoy a secluded and peaceful break.

It's likely that Beatrice and Eugenie will also be joined by their parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are parents to August and Ernest

Author Sarah, 63, often shares cute and amusing anecdotes about her three grandchildren on her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah.

Speaking about being on babysitting duties with Sienna, Sarah said, laughing: "She's the controller of granny and grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that. When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Cousins Sienna and August pictured at London Zoo earlier this year

Sarah, who is known as GG to her grandchildren, added: "She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me.

"Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop'. Well, I sing the first bit and then she goes 'Plop'. So we've had an extraordinary time, I'm very glad Beatrice and Edo got some time alone too."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie's second son, Ernest, arrived on 30 May

The Duchess also disclosed details about how she and Sienna celebrated Princess Beatrice's 35th birthday on 8 August, saying: "I hid many different fairies in the garden, and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies, with wings on.

"She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on. And then we had a fairy picnic once she'd found the fairies, and that was a magical day for Beatrice's birthday."

And speaking about her newborn grandson Ernest, Sarah said in a previous podcast episode: "He's a very seriously beautiful little boy."