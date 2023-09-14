Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice stun as they join Hollywood royalty in London

The royal sisters were joined by Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the likes of Kate Winslet and Anna Wintour

Royal night out! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wowed onlookers as they attended the Vogue World: London 2023 party at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023.

Eugenie wore a stunning emerald green asymmetric gown by Fendi, while Beatrice – who was joined by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – wore an elegant floral cape dress by Richard Quinn.

© David M. Benett Princess Eugenie of York attends Vogue World: London 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England.

Kate Winslet, Dove Cameron, Taylor Zahkar-Perez and Stormzy were among the fashionistas who also attended the second annual Vogue World event, which kicks off London Fashion Week, and has been billed as a "theatrical celebration of the very best of British culture and fashion," with performances from "leading lights of opera, theater, and film, as well as classical and pop music."

© David M. Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023

The evening will close with a "runway extravaganza showcasing highlights from the autumn/winter 2023 collections".

It was the second date night out in a row for Beatrice and Edoardo, as the 35-year-old royal and her husband attended an exclusive private viewing of the 'Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto' exhibition at the V+A on September 13.

The older daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a stunning gown by royal-favorite brand, The Vampire's Wife.