Meghan Markle stuns alongside Prince Harry and Oprah during surprise appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a major surprise for fans on Friday when they stepped out on stage at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the couple beamed as they stepped out alongside celebrity friends, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres. The charity event was held at Kevin's $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

© Getty Meghan also donned Carolina Herrara last week at day six of the Invictus Games

Meghan looked spectacular for the surprise appearance and donned an ultra-elegant Carolina Herrara tweed cape in an elevated charcoal grey hue. The Duchess of Sussex paired the piece with black straight-leg trousers and swept her raven-hued tresses into a slick low bun.

As always, Meghan's makeup looked immaculate. She opted for fluttery false eyelashes, warm bronzer and muted maroon lipstick. The former actress also added a slew of chic gold jewellery to complete her ensemble, including chunky gold hoop earrings and a slender square-face watch.

© Getty The Duchess put on an incredible fashion display

After being introduced on stage, the couple presented Kevin with an honorary award. The couple were understood to have met with Katy Perry's parents and chatted to guests.

Th outing follows the Duke and Duchess' epic week at the Invictus Games, which concluded with a phenomenal closing ceremony last Saturday, The loved-up duo were captured dancing the night away the front row of the audience as they watched musical artists, Sam Ryder and Rita Ora perform.

The games were set up by Prince Harry in 2014 and last week he and Meghan threw themselves into the competition which was held in Dusseldorf Germany. Read our round-up of the exciting tournament here.

Meghan put on an incredible sartorial display throughout the week, which she finished wearing a gorgeous Cult Gaia strapless gown. The elevated emerald green piece - coined the 'Raylene' dress by the brand - perfectly showed off Meghan's impeccable physique.

She added a pair of pointed-toe nude heels to complete her ensemble and opted for the same sleek low-bun hairstyle as seen on Thursday. Meghan's makeup for the epic evening highlighted her natural beauty with a smokey eye, fluttery lashes and sunkissed bronzer.

As well as the high-energy musical performances, Prince Harry also took to the stage to make a speech. It was incredibly moving and talked about the moment he met Master Corporal James Gendron.

"Some of you may know what bagpipes mean to me, so I couldn't help but hope they'd be played!" he started.

The Prince was visibly emotional as he continued, looking at James in the crowd. "Yesterday I met with Master Corporal James Gendron from the Canadian team in the Invictus 2025 tent," he told the arena.

© Getty The Duke of Sussex gave a speech during the closing ceremony

"While we were chatting, I noticed bagpipes lying on the floor in the far corner. Some of you may know what bagpipes mean to me, so I couldn’t help but hope they’d be played!

"Little did I know that thirty minutes later, it would be James picking them up and offering to play - yet I had NO idea what they meant to him. Nor did I know what memories they triggered for him. In Afghanistan, he played 63 ramp ceremonies. For 63 caskets. For 63 souls. For 63 families.

"For four years after that last ceremony, he couldn’t touch them. This week he wasn’t sure whether he could bring himself to play them. But he did. What had once haunted him – dare I say it – may now be what helps heal him. Thank you, James, for your service, for your courage, for sharing your gift."