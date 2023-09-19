Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delayed their return to U.S. from Germany

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Germany for the Invictus Games

While the world eagerly anticipated the swift return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the U.S. post the Invictus Games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had other plans.

Their journey took an inspiring detour when Meghan was spotted at Dusseldorf's TrebeCafé. The café's mission is profound - it serves as a haven for girls and young women living on the streets, offering them showers, clean clothes, a brief respite to sleep, meals, and above all, guidance and support.

This unanticipated pitstop came after an emotionally charged close to the sixth edition of the Invictus Games.

Harry, who served a decade in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, conceived the idea of this Paralympics-style competition.

© Twitter Meghan made a pit stop via TrebeCafe

A platform for injured and recuperating service personnel, the first Games illuminated the global stage in 2014.

Their appearance at the Games was nothing short of elegant. While Harry was dapper in his black ensemble, Meghan stunned in a green strapless dress adorned with intricate laser-cut floral details.

© Getty Meghan looked stunning in a teal dress, whilst Prince Harry looked dapper in a dark suit

The high-spirited duo animatedly cheered as the U.S. team made their entry to the rousing anthem, Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen.

Harry's closing address, partly in German, highlighted the invincible spirit of the competitors. “We've all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery... You have opened people’s hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle," he passionately declared.

© Getty Meghan Markle appeared excited when the Nigeria team appeared on stage

The week was action-packed, to say the least. Harry ignited the Games' spirit with a rousing speech, emphasizing the collective spirit. "Even if you aren’t donning a camouflage now, you are still part of a team," Harry noted, accentuating the essence of service, resilience, and camaraderie.

Meghan later joined him, candidly sharing her brief hiatus, attributing it to familial responsibilities. She jokingly mentioned milkshake runs and school drop-offs before emphasizing the sense of community that Invictus had fostered.

Throughout the week, the couple was the embodiment of enthusiasm, engaging in various sports and willingly posing for myriad selfies. They took center stage, presenting medals at diverse events.

© Getty Meghan Markle stood by Prince Harry's side during the closing ceremony

An emotional high of the week was undoubtedly Harry's 39th birthday, which saw him being heartily serenaded during a sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany.

Birthday wishes weren’t confined to the courts. The Invictus Games’ social media channels overflowed with birthday cheer for their founder.

A post exclaimed: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to... Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. You've given hope, inspired millions, and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pet dog on day seven of Invictus Games

Although the couple distanced themselves from certain royal commitments in 2020, Harry’s commitment to the Invictus Games remains unwavering.

The event holds a special place in their hearts; it was the backdrop of their inaugural public appearance as a couple in 2017 in Toronto.

Meghan’s unwavering support for her husband's initiative was evident. She was by his side during the Games in Sydney in 2018, and again in The Hague.