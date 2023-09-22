Meghan Markle is a dancing queen as she sings along to Sam Ryder in new unseen video

The Duchess of Sussex was recently seen dancing along to Beyoncé

We all know Meghan Markle knows how to party, and she did just that at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf last week.

Watching Eurovision star Sam Ryder take to the stage, the Duchess of Sussex - who was supporting her husband Prince Harry at the tournament - got into the spirit as she sang her heart out to his song Mountain.

In an unseen clip, shared by the British singer, the former actress was videoed happily clapping away as she belted out the tune. Watch the sweet video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle seen clapping to Sam Ryder in unseen Invictus Games clip

In the caption, Sam joked: "When singing your song with Meghan Markle wasn't on your 2023 bingo card and you full on actual glitch ten seconds later. "@invictusgames2023 what an honour. Pure embodiment of resilience, hope, process over prizes and courage over credit."

Fans rushed to react, with one writing: "Watched on iPlayer. Loved the Megan fist bump and you could see she was loving it. " Another said: "A beautiful song. Love that the Invictus family got to experience it. That moment with Meghan was precious."

© Getty Meghan at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games

A third post read: "Meghan was living her best life! Thanks for performing at the Invictus Games closing ceremony. Such a great cause."

Days prior to the sporting event, Meghan enjoyed two nights at Beyonce's Renaissance tour, where she was seen partying away with Hollywood A-listers and her mum Doria Ragland.

For the closing ceremony, the 42-year-old looked absolutely sensational in an emerald-hued, laser cut bodycon dress from Cult Gaia. The stunning garment featured a strapless neckline, silhouette-skimming bodice and elegant cut-out florals built into the luxe fabric.

© Getty Meghan stood by Prince Harry's side during the closing ceremony

She had spent the week in Germany to support the Duke of Sussex, who founded The Invictus Games in 2014 in a bid to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events akin to the Paralympics.

© Getty Meghan recently joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at a Beyonce gig

Throughout the week, the couple - who left their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back home in the States - were the embodiment of enthusiasm, engaging in various sports and willingly posing for myriad selfies. They took centre stage, presenting medals at diverse events.

