Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make big announcement regarding their 'second home' – details

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first struck up a romance, the two have bonded and been driven by their shared mission for philanthropy and humanitarian work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have for years now advocated for various, wide-ranging efforts by collaborating with a myriad of global organizations, and their latest is no less touching.

In a new update via their own foundation, The Archewell Foundation, the couple detailed how they supported young students in Nigeria making their return to school.

A statement on Archewell's website announced: "As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation. "

It detailed: "GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria," and added: "Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria."

"Afam Onyema, CEO of GEANCO, joined the Archewell staff to help fill backpacks with supplies and menstrual products."

The statement also noted in conclusion: "AWF's support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls in the region GEANCO serves, supporting the health and well-being of girls pursuing their education."

Along with the new post came a slew of pictures of girls in Nigeria receiving their new backpacks – from Shay Mitchell's popular line Béis – and they were stocked with friendship bracelets, pencil pouches, water bottles, and more back to school goodies.

The GEANCO Foundation was founded in 2005 by Dr. Godwin Onyema and his family, and its name is an acronym for each member of the Onyema family: Godwin, Ebele, Afam, Nche & Nma (Mom) and Chukwugozie Onyema, per their website.

On their home page they state: "We organize special surgical missions and run a Clinton Global Initiative program to fight anemia and help vulnerable pregnant women safely deliver healthy babies in Nigeria.

"We also donate computers, books, medicine and sports fields to schools in the country. Through our David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls, we provide full tuition, medical care, and professional psychological support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria."

Meghan and Harry, through Archewell, have also in the past partnered with Global Citizen to provide millions of COVID-19 vaccines, have contributed to the resettlement of 174,497 refugees through their work with Operations Allies Welcome, partnered with José Andrés' NGO World Central Kitchen, among other initiatives, per Vanity Fair. The two also have long had ties to varying countries across Africa, via both their philanthropic efforts and personal travels, and Harry has previously referred to the continent as a "second home" to him.

