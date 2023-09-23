Meghan Markle's closest friends in her inner circle revealed

The Duchess of Sussex has a close-knit group of friends from before her acting days

The Duchess of Sussex is settled in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, after the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan has long spoken about the importance of her female friendships from her high school and university days to her acting career and beyond.

As the Duchess said in her Variety magazine interview in 2022: "The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated."

Meghan's inner circle – from celebrity friends to BFFs she's known forever.

Lindsay Jill Roth & Genevieve Hillis

The trio go way back having all met at Northwestern University, and they have all been there for each other for some of the biggest moments in each other's lives.

Meghan was maid of honour at TV producer Lindsay's wedding, while lobbyist Genevieve helped to organise the Duchess' baby shower in New York in 2019.

The three friends enjoyed a day out in Wimbledon just months after Meghan welcomed baby Archie.

Lindsay also appeared in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, where she spoke about Meghan's last "single girl summer" and the trips that they had taken together before the Suits star met Prince Harry.

Serena Williams

Meghan first met the tennis champion back in 2014 at a charity football match.

"We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting - not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship…

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto," Meghan previously wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig.

Serena used to be one of Meghan's neighbours when the Sussexes were briefly based in LA before moving to Montecito; the friends both lived in the same gated community in the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 postcode.

The sports star also appeared in the Netflix docuseries and spoke about Meghan and Harry's new life in the US.

"They are creating their own family. And friends can be family too," she said. “They can start something fresh and new and hope that one day that family on both ends will be able to understand that this is truly love.”

Mum-of-two Serena also shared details about Meghan's New York baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie...

Oprah Winfrey

Meghan and Harry gave their first ever TV interview to the renowned talk show host in 2021, but long before that, Oprah was one of the high-profile guests at the Sussexes' wedding.

Oprah's main residence and estate in Montecito is also a stone's throw from Harry and Meghan's abode.

Abigail Spencer

The pair hit it off before starring in Suits together and Abigail was among the guests at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding 2018, as well as Meghan's baby shower.

Speaking to ET in 2018, Abigail revealed how she first met Meghan during an audition over a decade ago. Talking about their extremely close bond, she said: "We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year... she's a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met."

The actress also enjoyed Beyonce's Renaissance show with Meghan, Harry and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland in Los Angeles in September 2023.

Heather Dorak

The Pilates instructor has been a longtime friend of the Duchess and Meghan was even spotted picking up Heather from the airport when she and Harry were in Canada in early 2020, before their move to the US.

Heather shared her support for Meghan as she launched her podcast last summer, writing on Instagram: "So proud of you and so excited for your podcast to launch. An especially important format for these times…Women talking openly to each other about the labels, challenges, stigmas and expectations we all face. Love you beautiful girl!"

Kadi Lee

Entrepreneur Kadi Lee, who is the co-founder of Highbrow Hippie with Myka Harris, is Meghan's longtime hair colourist.

She recently shared a snap of her girls' lunch with Meghan and author Cleo Wade as they celebrated the Duchess' 42nd birthday in August.

© Instagram Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday with friends

The snap, which appeared on Kadi's Instagram Stories, was captioned "Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. Missing sweet @sergenormant."

Hair stylist Serge Normant famously styled Meghan's locks for her wedding to Harry in 2018.

Kadi and Serge were also part of Meghan's glam squad, alongside makeup artist, Daniel Martin, to create her glowy look for the Women of Vision Awards back in May.

