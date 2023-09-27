Meghan Markle models ultra-high-waist pencil skirt and killer heels in friend's photo

The Duchess of Sussex has been the queen of power suits since she married Prince Harry in 2018, but she gave us a lesson in chic officewear during her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits.

Her co-star Patrick J. Adams took a trip down memory lane this week, sharing snaps of the cast on set. One of them showed Meghan looking over her shoulder in a behind-the-scenes moment, and we're loving her chic pencil skirt.

The high-waisted grey skirt paired perfectly with a white and grey patterned top with a ruffled neckline and spaghetti straps. Meghan finished her corporate attire with killer heels and her hair styled into a side part with the ends twisted into bouncy waves.

The second snap in the carousel also showed Duchess Meghan reclining on a sofa in a structured white top and cream heels with the iconic Christian Louboutin red bottoms. Proving the versatility of a capsule wardrobe, she added a similar grey skirt.

Patrick's latest post comes shortly after he shared a heartfelt message for Meghan and another co-star, Sarah Rafferty.

"I miss my friends," wrote the Canadian actor, sharing more photos taken while filming the legal drama.

In the unseen snap, the mother-of-two donned a suede mini skirt and crisp white shirt as she reclined on the floor with her legs in the air, which was likely a moment of relaxation between takes.

© Getty Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick shared throwback photos of the cast on set

Costume designer Jolie Andreatta told Harper's Bazaar US that Meghan "loved" her Suits wardrobe. "Meghan and I loved Rachel's clothes. We'd always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel's clothes. Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store."

Meanwhile, the Duchess admitted in 2017 that she prefers more relaxed outfits when she's off-duty. "On a normal day, I love a shift dress with flats and a little cropped jacket," she told Glamour.

© Getty Meghan Markle often wears loose wide-leg trousers and power suits

She explained: "On the show I wear things that are so body conscious, so it's nice to have things that are a little easier to breathe in," she added.

While her more recent outfits have included similar crisp white shirts and tonal colours as her Suits character, Meghan has stayed true to her word and often chosen floaty silk skirts, shirt dresses and wide-leg suits for many of her appearances.

© Getty The Duchess looked glamorous in a fitted green dress for the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games

However, she made a rare exception during her appearance with Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

To close the week of jam-packed engagements, the 42-year-old pulled out all the stops for the closing ceremony. Meghan opted for an emerald-hued bodycon dress from Cult Gaia with a strapless neckline, silhouette-skimming bodice and elegant cut-out florals.

She added nude heels and styled her hair into a sleek low bun, an impressive feat considering she admitted she didn't travel with her trusted glam squad. The Duchess of Sussex's press team revealed she "will do her own the entire trip."

