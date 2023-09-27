Princess Kate loves her red bouclé blazer - shop the best lookalikes

A blazer is a wardrobe staple for those occasions where you want to throw something on to look instantly put together, and no one knows this better than the Princess of Wales.

The 41-year-old royal is often pictured wearing one with contrasting tailored trousers and on several occasions has opted for a bright red hue.

The blazer in question is from Zara and features a lapel collar, double-breasted metal button fastening, lightly padded shoulders and all-over texture.

© Getty Princess Kate wears Zara at a Portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood

Most recently, Princess Kate was pictured wearing the statement piece for a royal engagement to the Orchards Centre in Kent, where she met children with special educational needs and disabilities as well as their families.

She added pointed suede ballet flats by Boden for the occasion, and captured attention with her hair worn up and newly cut-in fringe framing her face.

Kate paired her Zara blazer with wide-leg trousers and an Aspinal of London handbag in Copenhagen

Kate was first spotted wearing the Zara blazer to watch the Euro 2020 England v Germany game in July 2021, and then again in Copenhagen in February 2022.

The Princess wore her Zara blazer to watch the Euros at Wembley in July 2021

Sadly it's now only available in very limited sizes, but we've found several similar high street pieces you can shop to get the royal-worthy look.

It comes in a cropped cut, but this red textured blazer from River Island's Louise Roe collection is reminiscent of Kate's Zara jacket. Retailing for £70, it has a cool boxy silhouette and looks amazing styled with straight-leg jeans.

For an effortlessly cool option, H&M has this oversized blazer in the same coral red hue. Made from a woven fabric with peak lapels, it has a double-breasted design with subtle shoulder pads.

Mango also just dropped a cropped textured jacket for the new season. Available in statement red or chic black, it has glossy decorative buttons and a frayed finish.

Reiss is one of Princess Kate's go-to brands, and the premium high street label's red Maia blazer has an almost identical cut to her Zara number. It features flattering split sleeves and oversized pockets for a contemporary twist.