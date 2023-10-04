Princess Beatrice makes frank admission about self-doubt during podcast debut

Princess Beatrice has made a frank admission about how she combats self-doubt.
The royal, 35, made her podcast debut on Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking, released on Tuesday, to mark the start of Dyslexia Awareness Month.
In conversation with Dyslexic Thinking expert and CEO & Founder of Made By Dyslexia, Kate Griggs, Beatrice shared her personal dyslexia story and how her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, has been her biggest champion since childhood.
Beatrice, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven, also praised her mum Sarah for her support, particularly when she was struggling at school.
Speaking on the podcast, she said: "My family and I are incredibly close, so I would say that all throughout our lives, we've been able to go through everything together with humour and with joy.
"My mum really instilled that. She's been through so much in her life and I find her one of the most inspirational characters of joy and humour."
She continued: "Even recently, with everything that she's been going through, she still finds the time to be self-deprecating and joyful about changing her life and what she needs to do.
"And for me at that time [her childhood], it was like 'Oh no, we'll just do this another way, of course we'll do it another way'. And inspiring that in me really has created that methodology for life.
"And I think champions and role models really do play such an important role to make sure that you know what you see in the world you can achieve."
Beatrice also revealed how she and husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will navigate bringing up their children, should they have dyslexia.
"As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them," she shared. "But I think the most important thing that I can do is hopefully if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."
The Princess, who is an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia, added: "Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of a better understanding and I'd really like that for all parents."
Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their daughter Sienna's second birthday last month. Property developer Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.
