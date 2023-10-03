Princess Beatrice reveals upcoming parenting decision with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

To mark the beginning of Dyslexia Awareness Week, Princess Beatrice has shared an emotional account of what it is like to have dyslexia. Both the royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have dyslexia which means they understand the struggles the other faces in day-to-day life and can lend extra support.

During a candid chat with Kate Griggs on the new podcast Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking, Princess Beatrice revealed how the couple will navigate bringing up their children should they have dyslexia.

"As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them," she shared. "But I think the most important thing that I can do is hopefully if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."

The 35-year-old, who is an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia, added: "Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of a better understanding and I'd really like that for all parents."

Princess Beatrice went on to talk about the vital role parents can play in discovering where your strengths lie and how to apply them, and how everyone can be a changemaker by utilising the resources that charities like, Made By Dyslexia, provide.

"Bringing parents into the conversation is really exciting because right now when a parent does find out their child is dyslexic, I don't think they are getting the right support," she explained.

"We're still very early days in what we're achieving together. It's quite really exciting to actually see how we can sort of do the work in order to sort of help that parent and be the best version of themselves as well."

Princess Beatrice - who shares two-year-old Sienna with Edo, and is a stepmum to his son Wolfie - admitted there are two sides of dyslexia, and how it comes with its challenges. Despite this, it also comes with these amazing strengths.

How to spot if your child has dyslexia The symptoms of dyslexia vary from child to child and can also differ according to the child's age. The NHS divides the signs of dyslexia into pre-school children, children aged 5-12 and teens: Preschool children Delayed speech development Speech problems like pronunciation of long words, jumbling phrases or problems expressing themselves through speech Finds learning the alphabet difficult and little understanding of rhyming words Children aged 5-12 Finds learning names and sounds of letters difficult Inconsistent spelling Confusion over letters that look similar and the order of letters in words Slow reading and slow writing speed Poor handwriting and issues copying written language Struggles to carry out a sequence of directions and to learn sequences Has poor phonological awareness Teenagers In addition to the above, teens may display: Finds planning and writing essays difficult Attempts to avoid reading or writing Has difficulty revising for exams, as well as taking notes or copying Problems with spelling Struggles to meet deadlines

"Even just having another conversation around dyslexia is incredible," added Beatrice. "Support is everything, support and community."

Asked what the one piece of advice she would give someone who has been diagnosed with dyslexia, the royal mum said: "Please don't give up, find the best ways that you can to work on your toolkit. I would say actually taking on the responsibility to do it for yourselves is really valuable, because, as you just said, being dyslexic is challenging.

"But when you can see, with the right tool kit and with the right support, just how far you really can go, everything is about, just finding where your strengths really lie, what you can apply them to.

"I've met so many incredible dyslexics over my advocacy career and each one has got a fantastic story about how they came to be dyslexic. Just striving to find what your strengths really work for you and just don't give up."