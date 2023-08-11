Sarah Ferguson reveals why granddaughter Sienna is Princess Beatrice's mini-me

Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed that babysitting granddaughter Sienna has taken her right back to her own experiences of motherhood.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks, the 63-year-old talks to her co-host, Sarah Thomson, about being on grandmother duties while Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, enjoyed some childfree time.

Sienna, who turns two next month, stayed with her grandparents, Sarah, and the Duke of York at Royal Lodge in Windsor recently while her parents were away.

The Duchess, laughing, said of the tot: "She's the controller of granny and grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that. When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice."

Sarah, who is known as GG to her grandchildren, added: "She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me. Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop'. Well, I sing the first bit and then she goes 'Plop'. So we've had an extraordinary time, I'm very glad Beatrice and Edo got some time alone too."

It seems Beatrice and Edoardo returned home the day before the Princess' 35th birthday on Tuesday, with Sarah revealing she had been busy preparing for celebrations with little Sienna.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Sienna with cousin August

She said: "We're busy blowing up balloons and she's made loads of cupcakes. Well, she told GG how to make the cupcakes and then GG and Sienna had to go and try the cupcakes and then we had to put our fingers in the cupcakes, so we've been very adventurous in the kitchen, it has to be said."

Paying tribute to daughter Beatrice on her birthday, Sarah posted two throwback photos on Instagram, including a childhood snap of an eight-year-old Beatrice wearing sunglasses in back of an open-top car. "Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl," the Duchess penned in the caption.

© Getty Sarah and her mini-me Beatrice in this snap from 1996

The Duchess also revealed Sienna's adorable nickname as she appeared at The 92nd Street Y in New York back in March during her book tour. Find out in the clip below…

WATCH: Duchess Sarah reveals granddaughter Sienna's nickname

Sarah is also grandmother to Princess Eugenie's sons, August Brooksbank, two, and baby Ernest, who arrived in May.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest

The tot was named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with one of his middle names in tribute to Sarah's late father, Major Ronald Ferguson, the former royal polo manager, who died in 2003.

Speaking about her new grandson for the first time on a previous episode of her podcast, the Duchess said: "He's a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course everybody says that. Of course, he is. Doting granny – doting GG. He's done very, very well."