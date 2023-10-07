Zara Tindall simply stuns in loved-up photo with husband Mike from lavish Paris trip

Zara Tindall couldn't have looked more in love with her adoring husband, Mike Tindall, on Friday when they were captured enjoying a trip to Paris.

The daughter of Princess Anne donned a fabulous forest green hat adorned with a big sage green rose. Mike looked smart wearing a slick navy blue suit as he beamed at his wife of 12 years.

Zara and Mike enjoyed a trip to Paris

The candid photo was shared by Zara's stylist, Annie Miall, on her Instagram Stories. The fashion expert is responsible for a countless number of the equestrian's ultra-chic looks including, her slew of ensembles for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Zara's Magic Million's shoot in 2021 and her 2021 Royal Ascot look, to name just three.

Captioning the shot, Annie penned: "Gorgeous Zara at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe wearing @juliettemillinery."

© Richard Castka/Sportpixgolf.com/Shutterstock Zara opted for a more sporty look

The couple couldn't have looked more relaxed. Zara donned an immaculate face of camera-ready makeup, comprised of smokey taupe grey eyeshadow, subtle brushes of warm bronzer, and flattering nude lipstick.

She wore her blonde tresses down in soft waves. Zara also added a pair of chunky silver hoops. Whilst her verdant-hued gown wasn't shown in its full glory, fans did get a glimpse of the flattering deep V-neckline of the piece featured.

© Richard Castka/Sportpixgolf.com/Shutterstock Mike matched his wife in a black cap

Meanwhile, Mike slipped on a pair of aviator sunglasses to battle the beating French rays.

The pair have been quite the jet-setters over the last week and last weekend the loved-up duo enjoyed a trip to Rome to watch the Ryder Cup final.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The pair share three children

This time, Zara channelled her sporty side, opting for a pure white sports cap, and a ruffled white sleeveless blouse. Her blonde locks were efficiently swept into a fabulous low bun - the perfect hairstyle for her sporty exploit. Mike, 44, matched his wife and opted for a black baseball cap.

The husband and wife duo have the sweetest relationship but seldom talk about their marriage, however, Mike recently made an incredibly candid confession about his marriage in an episode of Grand Slammers, which aired last week.

© Getty The couple couldn't me more loved up

"Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy… But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job," Mike confessed.

"And it's not that easy, you know - you get quite institutionalised into rugby, it's a way of life and you leave the game and that's not there.

"I don't think you can ever sort of describe when you're so used to being around that many people, and understanding, because of it being ingrained in you, where you fit in to then not being that person.

"Zara would say if she was honest it was probably a year it took me to figure out what I was, who I was going to be. You've got to then go carve where the next path is - you can never replace going to work with 35 of your best friends every day."