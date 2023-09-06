Mike and Zara Tindall have been married for 12 years

Mike Tindall took a trip down memory lane as he recently revisited his old school.

The rugby star, 44, returned to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Yorkshire, where he was reunited with old rugby coach and teacher, Trevor.

In the episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby's Grass Routes video series, Mike gave viewers a tour of the school, where he stumbled across a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The father-of-three recalled memories from his late grandmother-in-law's visit to the grammar school and made a funny quip about wife Zara Tindall.

See the moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes hilarious quip about wife Zara as he visits old school

Mike, who was part of the winning England squad at the Rugby World Cup in 2003, met his future wife and equestrian Zara at the tournament in Australia.

The pair tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, just a couple of months after Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day in 2011

Mike and Zara became parents to daughter Mia in January 2014, followed by Lena in June 2018 and son Lucas in March 2021.

The children joined Mike as he supported Zara at the Wellington International Horse Trials last month.

© Shutterstock Mike supported Zara at the horse trials with Lucas, Mia and Lena

And this week, the sportsman has launched his very own line of gin – Blackeye Gin – alongside his podcast co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell.

The idea was born out of overwhelming enthusiasm from the loyal listeners of their hit podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, who initially made the suggestion to create a gin.