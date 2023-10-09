Meghan Markle channels her Suits character Rachel Zane in new video

Since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle has been celebrated as a modern style icon, seamlessly blending chic, professional attire with her regal duties.

However, fans will remember that her penchant for sophisticated fashion was in full display during her portrayal of paralegal Rachel Zane in the television series Suits.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex drew inspiration from this beloved character, as evident from a video shared on the social platform X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, created in association with Fischer House and the Invictus Games, Meghan exuded corporate elegance, sporting a sharp striped blouse paired with a sleek black pencil skirt and high heels. She confidently addressed the veterans, once again showcasing her knack for blending style and substance.

This resurgence of her Suits style reminds us of a nostalgic post shared last month by her former co-star, Patrick J. Adams. In his now-removed post, Patrick had shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the set, revealing Meghan's timeless fashion sense.

One particularly striking picture showed her in a high-waisted grey skirt, complemented by a patterned white top adorned with a ruffled neckline. Her entire look was elevated with impeccable heels, and her hair cascading in wavy elegance.

© Twitter Meghan channels her character Rachel Zane in Suits

Another image featured Meghan relaxing on a sofa, epitomizing casual chic in a white ensemble accentuated with those iconic Christian Louboutin red-bottomed heels.

Reflecting on their time filming the legal drama, Patrick shared a sentimental note saying, "I miss my friends", further deepening the bond fans felt with the cast.

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Another intriguing snapshot showed Meghan in a laid-back pose, clad in a suede mini skirt and a crisp white shirt, probably taken during a break between shoots.

Discussing the wardrobe choices of Meghan's character Rachel, the show's costume designer, Jolie Andreatta, told Harper's Bazaar US: "Meghan and I loved Rachel's clothes... Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store."

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross

However, Meghan's off-screen style leans towards a more relaxed vibe. "On the show, I wear things that are so body-conscious, so it's nice to have things that are a little easier to breathe in," she confided in an interview with Glamour in 2017.

While she's consistently incorporated elements from her Rachel Zane wardrobe into her duchess duties, Meghan often opts for floaty silk skirts, shirt dresses, and wide-leg suits for her public appearances.

But the Duchess knows when to switch gears. At the 2023 Invictus Games held in Düsseldorf, Meghan stunned attendees at the closing ceremony.

© Getty Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits

Dressed in a captivating emerald-hued bodycon dress from Cult Gaia, Meghan turned heads with the dress's strapless neckline and intricately designed cut-out florals.

Her look was completed with a pair of nude heels and a gracefully styled low bun. Remarkably, the Duchess managed this stunning transformation without her trusted glam squad, having chosen to handle her styling personally throughout the trip.

Meghan's transition from the confident paralegal Rachel Zane to the Duchess of Sussex is a testament to her evolution, not just as a global style icon but as a woman of substance, effortlessly blending her love for fashion with her royal responsibilities.