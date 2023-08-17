Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look carefree in secret snow holiday footage from their dating days

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dated in secret in 2016 and even snuck away on holiday together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look like they are having snow-much-fun in a rare video clip of one of their getaways while they were dating back in 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to share the personal video within episode one of their Netflix docuseries, eponymously named Harry & Meghan. See Prince Harry and Meghan joyfully running down a mountain on snowy holiday…

The couple were wearing full snowsuits and woolly hats for their venture and the video was played in slow-mo as they descended the mountain with a stunning sunset backdrop.

The clip came at a point that the couple were talking about their courtship, saying how they managed to get to know each other with secret meet ups out of the limelight before the news broke. "I managed to open my heart," Harry candidly said, admitting he was falling in love at this stage.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images The pair dated in secret at first

Another under-the-radar trip that the dating couple managed to squeeze in was to Africa, and a picture of Meghan with the safari plains behind her also popped up on the show.

The Duchess posed in denim shorts, a white vest and a khaki waistcoat while in Botswana, and she looked so happy while basking in the sunshine.

Speaking of what was effectively their third date, Harry said during the couple's engagement interview: "We camped out with each other under the stars…Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

Harry is very well travelled thanks to his privileged position as a member of the royal family, and he went to all corners of the globe even as a child.

© Photo: Netflix The couple spoke about their courtship when they got engaged

Ahead of meeting her Prince, Meghan was on a tour of Europe, enjoying her single summer – something she spoke very candidly about in the documentary.

Friend Lucy Fraser coined it as Meghan's "Single Girl Summer" when she appeared on screen and next Meghan popped up to explain all.

© Getty The actress was happy being single ahead of meeting the royal

She said: "I had a career, I had my life, I had my path… then came H." She then added: "Talk about a plot twist."

In photographs revealed on the show, the Duchess was seen beaming with joy cheers-ing with a glass of red wine, posing on a lavish hotel bed, jumping into the azure ocean and soaking up the sunset in a bikini on a beach in various different snaps.