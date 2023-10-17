Princess Ingrid of Norway moves out of palace to Oslo's most hipster neighbourhood

Princess Ingrid of Norway has officially flown the nest.

The 19-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit has moved out of the family's royal residence, Skaugum, and is living in a flat in Oslo, Se og Hør reports.

According to the publication, Ingrid, who is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne after her father, has chosen the hipster area of Grünerløkka.

© Getty Princess Ingrid has moved out of the royal palace

Close to the city centre, Grünerløkka is dubbed one of Oslo's coolest neighbourhoods and as Vogue noted: "Simply put, Grünerløkka is where you want to be next time you're in Norway."

The area is known for its street art, stylish bars, night clubs, hipster cafés, live music venues, and boutiques selling vintage clothing. Picturesque walking trails also follow the Akerselva River.

© Getty The teenager has moved to the hipster neighborhood of Grünerløkka in Oslo

Ingrid graduated from the Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo in April. She is currently working as a school assistant and environmental worker at one of her old schools, Uranienborg School, also in the capital. Ingrid was a pupil there for one year to complete her lower secondary education.

In January 2024, following in the footsteps of her father, the princess will begin her first year of military training at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.

© Getty Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway were joined by their daughter Ingrid at Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala

While Ingrid may have flown the nest, her younger brother Prince Sverre Magnus, 17, is still living at the family home in Asker. Sverre is in his final year of high school at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo.

The Norwegian royals were out in force over the weekend to attend Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala in Copenhagen. Royal watchers were thrilled to see Crown Princess Mette-Marit on good form as she returned from a period of sick leave, looking radiant in an ice-blue satin gown.

Royal guests arrive for Prince Christian's glittering 18th birthday gala:

Ingrid was equally stunning in a one-shoulder pleated gown in the same ice blue as her mother's. She wore the Boucheron pearl circle tiara and the Order of the Elephant for the first time – a Danish order of chivalry and Denmark's highest-ranked honour.

