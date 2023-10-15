Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Christian of Denmark welcomes royals to lavish 18th birthday gala – best photos

Queen Margrethe II's grandson is second in line to the throne

Prince Christian waving to crowds from Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer
It was a big day for Danish royalty on Sunday as Prince Christian of Denmark, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, turned 18

His parents and grandmother, Queen Margrethe, attended a gala dinner in honour of the heir to the Danish throne, joined by many other dignitaries and royal guests. 

Read on to see the best moments from the incredible event…

WATCH: Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik return to royal duties after break

Queen Margrethe II greets her grandson

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Isabella, Prince Christian, Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark © Getty
Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Princess Isabella and Prince Christian greeting Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Queen Margrethe greeted her grandson as the royal family gathered with special guests to celebrate the heir to the throne turning 18 on Sunday. 

Crown Princess Amalia and Crown Princess Elisabeth attend

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia and Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth arrive at Prince Christian's 18th birthday gala© Getty
The European royals wore spectacular gowns for the evening's event

Crown Princess Amalia from the Netherlands and Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth arrived together at the birthday gala, and each looked the picture of elegance, complete with beautiful royal tiaras. 

Prince Christian's speech

Denmark's Prince Christian's gala dinner for his 18th birthday at the Christiansborg Castle © Getty
Prince Christian addressing his guests

 The birthday boy gave a heartfelt speech thanking his guests for attending the gala dinner celebration. 

A heartfelt father-son moment

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Denmark's Prince Christian exchange a kiss © Getty
Crown Prince Frederik kissing his son

 Crown Prince Frederik showed his pride in his son when he sweetly exchanged a kiss with Prince Christian.

The royal table revealed

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Denmark's Prince Christian and Queen Margrethe II © Getty
Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Denmark's Prince Christian and Queen Margrethe II

Queen Margrethe II sat next to her grandson and Princess Ingrid Alexandra also joined the monarch and heir to the throne at their table. 

 Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit arrive

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway with their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra at the celebration for Prince Christian's 18th birthday© Getty
Norway's royals showed their support for the young prince

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arrived at the gala with their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle arrive

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle at the celebration for Prince Christian's 18th birthday © Getty
The Swedish royals attended the lavish gala

The Swedish heir to the throne, his wife and daughter pulled out all the stops for the celebration, which took place at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Ingrid Alexandra wow in matching gowns

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Crown Princess Mette-Marit © Getty
The Norwegian royals stunned in ice blue dresses

Norway's royal mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in matching pale blue dresses as they attended the birthday celebration.

The Prince's social side

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Denmark's Prince Christian during the gala dinner for Prince Christian's 18th birthday © Getty
Princess Ingrid Alexandra sitting alongside Prince Christian

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was one of the royals who enjoyed chatting with the Danish prince at Sunday's birthday celebration.

The royal wave

Prince Christian and his family greeted gathered crowds before his birthday gala © Getty
Prince Christian and his family greeted gathered crowds before his birthday gala

Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian waved from the balcony of Frederik VIII at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen ahead of the birthday gala.

