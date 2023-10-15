Prince Christian of Denmark welcomes royals to lavish 18th birthday gala – best photos

It was a big day for Danish royalty on Sunday as Prince Christian of Denmark, the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, turned 18.

His parents and grandmother, Queen Margrethe, attended a gala dinner in honour of the heir to the Danish throne, joined by many other dignitaries and royal guests.

Queen Margrethe II greets her grandson © Getty Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Princess Isabella and Prince Christian greeting Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Queen Margrethe greeted her grandson as the royal family gathered with special guests to celebrate the heir to the throne turning 18 on Sunday.

Crown Princess Amalia and Crown Princess Elisabeth attend © Getty The European royals wore spectacular gowns for the evening's event Crown Princess Amalia from the Netherlands and Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth arrived together at the birthday gala, and each looked the picture of elegance, complete with beautiful royal tiaras.

Prince Christian's speech © Getty Prince Christian addressing his guests The birthday boy gave a heartfelt speech thanking his guests for attending the gala dinner celebration.

A heartfelt father-son moment © Getty Crown Prince Frederik kissing his son Crown Prince Frederik showed his pride in his son when he sweetly exchanged a kiss with Prince Christian.

The royal table revealed © Getty Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Denmark's Prince Christian and Queen Margrethe II Queen Margrethe II sat next to her grandson and Princess Ingrid Alexandra also joined the monarch and heir to the throne at their table.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit arrive © Getty Norway's royals showed their support for the young prince Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arrived at the gala with their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle arrive © Getty The Swedish royals attended the lavish gala The Swedish heir to the throne, his wife and daughter pulled out all the stops for the celebration, which took place at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Ingrid Alexandra wow in matching gowns © Getty The Norwegian royals stunned in ice blue dresses Norway's royal mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in matching pale blue dresses as they attended the birthday celebration.

The Prince's social side © Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra sitting alongside Prince Christian Princess Ingrid Alexandra was one of the royals who enjoyed chatting with the Danish prince at Sunday's birthday celebration.

The royal wave © Getty Prince Christian and his family greeted gathered crowds before his birthday gala Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian waved from the balcony of Frederik VIII at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen ahead of the birthday gala.

