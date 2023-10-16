Why Prince William and Princess Kate won't have public engagements this week

While we've seen a flurry of appearances from the Prince and Princess of Wales recently, the royals are not expected to make public engagements this week and possibly the week after.

The reason is simply because their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their October half-term break, so the family will most likely be spending some quality time together.

The royal youngsters broke up from school on Friday 13 October and have the next two weeks off.

They attend the beautiful and prestigious Lambrook School in Berkshire, close to their home in Windsor. The co-educational, preparatory school is set in 52 acres of countryside and offers a range of impressive facilities, from a nine-hole golf course to the school's own orchard complete with bees, chickens and pigs.

Children are encouraged to "explore, play, learn and of course, to get muddy" – the school has its own woodland too – according to Lambrook's website.

As well as being focused on academic subjects and languages, the variety of extracurricular activities on offer include tap dancing, bagpipe playing and swimming.

George, Charlotte and Louis can enjoy time with their parents over the next two weeks though. Over the weekend, ten-year-old George made a surprise appearance at the Rugby World Cup with his dad Prince William.

The pair travelled to Marseille in the south of France to watch the Wales versus Argentina quarter-final game at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday. George looked like his dad's mini-me, dressed in a navy suit and a red tie – a seemingly patriotic nod to Wales. William, 41, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

While royal fans were hoping that Kate would be joined by one of her children for Sunday's England versus Fiji match, the Princess made a solo – albeit very stylish – appearance in the stands.

Last week saw the Prince and Princess carry out public engagements almost every day. The pair celebrated World Mental Health Day with a string of appearances around England, including a visit to Marlow to take part in a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid, Kate's patronage.

The couple also gave a rare radio interview on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1 alongside charity The Mix. In a lighter moment of the conversation, hosts Vick Hope and Jordan North asked the royals about what was on the menu for dinner that night.

Kate turned to her husband and asked: "Are you cooking?" "No, I think it will probably be a curry won't it tonight?" William said. "So you're looking to me?" Kate replied, to which William quipped: "It depends what time we get back."

"Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that," Kate conceded.

The radio hosts then asked how the royals liked their curry. "I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It's not attractive," the future King admitted, joking that his wife "has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It's not a nice sight!"

"Whereas I like the spice, so I have to cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate revealed.

The group also discussed their favourite emojis, to which William cheekily asked: "Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now – because I've got to be all grown up – it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out. What's that one? The slightly crazy one."

Showing off her humorous side, Kate admitted: "Mine's probably going to be the heart then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."

A shocked Vick couldn't help but comment on William's choice, joking: "He's got a dirty mind."

