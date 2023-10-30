Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson gives first Royal tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry after his tragic death

The sudden passing of Friends star Matthew Perry at the age of 54 has left many in shock and sorrow. Among the heartrending tributes, a touching note came from an unexpected corner of the globe: the British Royal Family.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, commemorated the "brilliant" actor on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, and Instagram. Sharing an evocative photo of herself alongside Matthew and other Friends cast members, Sarah reminisced about meeting "a natural talent, comedian, and brilliant actor".

Her words echoed the sentiments of many: "It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew… you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."

Interestingly, Sarah had a brief but memorable cameo on the iconic show during its fourth season when the storyline traveled to London.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson with her two daughters are big Friends fans

This episode titled The One with Ross's Wedding was an unforgettable one for fans, primarily because Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) mistakenly says Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) name during his wedding vows to Emily (Helen Baxendale). Amidst the wedding fervor, Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc) encounters the Duchess during his adventures in the British capital.

While donning an oversized Union Jack hat, Joey films their unexpected meeting. Sarah, playing herself, records a humorous message for Chandler (Matthew Perry), saying, "Hi Chandler, Joey says you don't really like his hat, but I think it's kind of dashing."

© Getty Sarah made a cameo on Friends

Though Sarah's appearance was brief, it was notable and made more poignant now. It's said she was gently persuaded into this guest appearance by her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were ardent fans of the show.

This tidbit was highlighted in Kelsey Miller's book, "I'll Be There for You: The One About Friends".

Though excited, Sarah was admittedly anxious about her lines and even practiced with Mr. LeBlanc. Matthew, despite not being in the scene, stood nearby during filming to lend his support to both his co-star and the royal guest.

The world's reaction to Matthew's passing has been a testament to his lasting impact. Tributes from fans, colleagues, and friends have flooded social media platforms. His devastated family released a statement to People magazine expressing their grief: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry

The Friends showrunners, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright, conveyed their deep sorrow in a statement.

They remembered Matthew as always being "the funniest person in the room" and having a "giving and selfless heart".

Several celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, reminisced about their personal experiences with the actor. The actress recalled a magical summer in 1993 when they met at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Before Friends aired, and its massive success was still on the horizon, they shared light-hearted moments that summer. Reflecting on their time together and the sad news of his passing, Gwyneth expressed her hope that "Matthew is at peace at long last."