Sweden's Prince Carl Philip sports plaster cast after injury

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has been pictured with his arm in plaster after suffering an accident.

The Swedish royal, 44, attended the awarding of research grants from the Lilla Barnets Fund in Stockholm last week.

The prince's cast could be visibly seen on his right arm, with a palace spokesperson telling Svensk Dam that he had an unfortunate fall in connection with a family activity and injured his arm.

Prince Carl Philip, who is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, has been married to Princess Sofia since 2015.

The couple have three sons – Prince Alexander, seven, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, two.

It comes just weeks after it was announced that Carl Philip had launched his own company alongside his business partner Oscar Kylberg.

Bernadotte & Kylberg will be a collection of scarves and blankets.

It comes 11 years after the pair began working together and designing products for other companies, such as Skultuna, Georg Jensen and Åhléns.

The prince has long had an interest in art and design, having studied graphic design at the Rhode Island School of Design for a year between 2007 and 2008.

Speaking to Swedish Elle, the royal said of his new career move: “This is a dream, a vision that we have had for a long time. With the hope of one day being able to present our own products.”

Prince Carl Philip is the middle child of King Carl and Queen Silvia. He has two sisters – Crown Princess Victoria, who is heir to the throne, and Princess Madeleine.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, have two children – Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

Princess Madeleine lives in the US with her husband, Chris O'Neill, and they have three kids – Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

As of November 2019, Princess Madeleine's children and Prince Carl's sons are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness as part of a move by King Carl XVI Gustaf to strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.

