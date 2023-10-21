Queen Letizia reveals incredibly toned physique in head-turning gown

Revered as one of Europe's best dressed royals, Queen Letizia certainly lived up to that title on Friday as she attended the prestigious Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain. Bringing her sartorial charm to the star-studded event, Letizia, 51, exuded elegance as she graced the navy carpet with her family.

© Getty Queen Letizia stepped out in a one-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera

Stepping out in a one-shoulder midi dress by Carolina Herrera, Letizia accessorised her jaw-dropping gown with gold slingback pumps by Aquazzura and her go-to black satin clutch bag from Lambertson Truex.

A real-life Bond girl in her ensemble, Letizia added to her evening glam with voluminous Old Hollywood curls and dewy makeup. As she sported a brown smokey eye, with honey-hued blusher and a warm nude lip, the royal was a picture of radiance.

© Getty Queen Letizia was joined by King Felipe VI, Queen Sofia, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain

Joined at the awards by her husband, King Felipe VI, the couple's daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, were also in attendance. Having inherited their mother's eye for fashion, Leonor opted for a timeless navy co-ord designed by Moisés Nieto, while Sofia was spotted in Cardié's monochrome 'Tabia' dress.

Naturally, Letizia's little black dress was a major talking point, but fans also noted her incredibly toned physique, which the royal's younger sister, Telma Ortiz Rocasolano, has previously attributed to Iyengar yoga.

© Carlos Alvarez Letizia's toned physique is attributed to her love of Iyengar yoga

According to Telma, Queen Letizia enjoys Iyengar yoga, which involves holding positions for a longer time than in other yoga styles.

Ultimately, Iyengar yoga works by placing emphasis on precision and alignment, with poses held for longer than average to help followers build strength and flexibility.

© Getty The royal reportedly works out everyday

As well as her beloved yoga, Letizia reportedly favours working out with weights too, and concentrates on bicep and shoulder curls for her lean arms. This is according to her former personal trainer, José Ignacio Hernández-Coronado, who said the royal works out every day.

A former worker of the Zarzuela Palace corroborated this, according to The Express, with the staff member saying: "She is extra disciplined with her sports routines. She is an early riser, and gets up around 7 am.

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

"[She] usually takes advantage of that first hour to do some running through the Zarzuela gardens. The queen also has a personal trainer who comes to the Palace every morning.

"She trains in the family's private gym, and she does weight exercises, some cardio and boxing. But she is hooked on a modality yoga called Iyengar."

© Getty Letizia made another stylish appearance this week while visiting the Reconquista Hotel

When it comes to her royal engagements, Queen Letizia is regarded as a style icon, and she's delivered some awe-inspiring looks this week.

Prior to her blue carpet moment at the Princesa de Asturias Awards, the 51-year-old made an appearance at the Reconquista Hotel, where she commanded attention in a pink power suit. A repeat look for the eco-conscious royal, Letizia's colourful co-ord hailed from BOSS – one of her favourite designers – and was expertly coordinated with blush pink stilettos by Isabel Abdo