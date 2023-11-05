Princess Beatrice crosses paths with Taylor Swift in flippy dress and Burberry coat for glitzy night in New York

Princess Beatrice stepped out in New York on Saturday night, keeping a slice of home with her as she pranced into NoHo in the early hours wearing a Burberry coat aptly named 'The Kensington'.

The royal, 35, wore the waist-cinching cashmere outerwear layered over a navy satin dress with an asymmetrical hem. She teamed her glamorous outfit with towering 'Daphne' velvet heels from Jimmy Choo and clutched a navy leather handbag.

Beatrice wore her golden hair in loose curls, highlighting her fresh-faced glow with a dewy foundation, soft blush and honey-hued bronzer.

© Getty Princess Beatrice is seen wearing a Burberry coat in NoHo on 4 November 2023 in New York City.

The Princess appeared to be travelling solo without her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two-year-old daughter, Sienna, though did appear to be in NoHo at the same time as a fleet of A-lister guests.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and newly-divorced Sophie Turner were also spotted leaving BONDST in Lower Manhattan on Saturday night, a chic restaurant serving up high-end sushi and Japanese cuisine.

© Gotham Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner leave BONDST restaurant

Princess Beatrice is no stranger to New York City, having moved there in 2015 after securing a role as the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy for data and software company, Afiniti.

In her twenties, the royal split her time between the Big Apple and London, living part-time in a ritzy apartment in New York's gritty and glamorous Meatpacking District.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie look glamorous for an event in New York back in 2013

Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson recently shed light on her daughter's time in New York on her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast. Recalling Princess Beatrice's first day in the office, Sarah explained: "When Beatrice was in New York. They [Afiniti] had no idea, they'd all been talking around the boardroom saying they were looking forward to meeting Princess Beatrice.

"And the girl came in, they all say "coffee and tea please, with sugar" so she goes off and pours them all coffee and tea.

"Then she comes back and they tell her how excited they are to meet Princess Beatrice - and of course she was pouring the coffee and tea," Sarah laughed.

© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York

The royal's outing in New York comes just after she and her mother attended a glamorous event in the city. In photos shared by her makeup artist, Princess Beatrice looked enchanting in a metallic, flutter sleeve dress by The Vampire's Wife - one of the Princess of Wales' favourite designers.