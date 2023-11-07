Mexican socialite denies romantic relationship with Crown Prince Frederik

A Mexican socialite has denied any romantic involvement with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark after being photographed with the Danish heir to the throne in Madrid by Spanish gossip magazine, Lecturas.

In a statement to HOLA! Genoveva Casanova said: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me."

She added: "Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy."

While there are salacious reports circulating, HOLA! reports that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the Prince to visit an art exhibition due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.

After visiting the exhibition 'Picasso, the sacred and the profane', Frederik and Genoveva walked through El Retiro Park and had a very public dinner together at the restaurant 'El Corral de la Morería', in the heart of Madrid.

Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are currently hosting King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for a state visit in Copenhagen.

The two couples and Queen Margrethe of Denmark dazzled at a state banquet on Monday night.

Crown Prince Frederik met Australian-born Mary Donaldson at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Frederik, who was in Australia to support Denmark's Olympic sailing team, reportedly asked Mary for her phone number and the pair's romance developed over a long-distance relationship.

But Mary, who worked in advertising at the time, was completely unaware that the man she was talking to was a member of the Danish royal family.

"The first time we met we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are'?" Mary revealed in a 2005 interview about meeting Denmark's heir to the throne.

Frederik and Mary tied the knot on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, with the royal bride wearing a boatneck style gown designed by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank.

Mary was also gifted a diamond wedding tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, which she has also worn with pearls since her nuptials.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess welcomed their first child and future king, Prince Christian, in October 2005. Eldest daughter, Princess Isabelle, arrived two years later, followed by twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, in 2011.

The Danish royal family held a gala dinner for Prince Christian's 18th birthday last month, with members of several European royal households among the guests.

Who is Genoveva Casanova?

© Getty Genoveva and her former husband, Cayetano Martínez

Mexican-born philanthropist and model Genoveva Casanova was previously married to equestrian Cayetano Martínez, who is the current Count of Salvatierra and Duke of Arjona.

They married in 2005 but divorced three years later. The former couple share 23-year-old twins Luis and Amine, who both reside and work in the UK.

Genoveva suffered a health scare in the summer and after eight days in hospital, she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism - when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in your lungs.

She appeared as a contestant on season eight of Spain's Masterchef Celebrity.

