Danish royals exude Hollywood glamour in Prince Christian's official birthday portraits

The Danish royal family has shared a series of stunning official portraits to mark Prince Christian's 18th birthday.

It was one of the biggest nights of the year, as royals from various European monarchies descended upon Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for a glittering gala dinner.

Queen Margrethe played host at the banquet as she celebrated her grandson and future king's milestone birthday.

A number of photographs and videos were shared throughout the evening on the Danish royal family's social media channels, including Prince Christian's speech and a special performance by Danish royal star, Benjamin Hav and his band, The Family.

Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Danish royals rock out at Prince Christian's 18th birthday

And now the palace has released the official portraits from Sunday's party, showing Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and their family before they left for the gala dinner.

Prince Christian is the couple's eldest child, followed by daughter Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset The Danish royals looked so glamorous

The portraits, taken by photographer Dennis Stenild, show the family-of-six posing on and in front of an ornate gold and marble staircase.

Frederik, 55, donned his military uniform for the occasion, while Christian and his younger brother Vincent sported tuxedos.

Mary, 51, wowed in a blue glittery gown by Jesper Høvring, with her wedding tiara, while Isabella complemented her mother's look in a deep purple dress by Safiyaa. Josephine wore a navy blue off the shoulder jumpsuit by Jesper Høvring with statement gold heels.

One image shows the royals laughing and smiling together as they walk down the staircase, before posing for a more formal snap altogether.

A further two images show Prince Christian standing with his proud parents.

© Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset Prince Christian's 18th birthday was marked with a gala dinner

On the day of his birthday, his grandmother Queen Margrethe gifted him the Order of Elephant, which he displayed on a blue sash.

The Danish royal palace has also released some individual portraits of Christian, as per tradition on milestone occasions.

Guests at the dinner included Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, The Netherlands' Princess Catharina Amalia, Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their daughter, Princess Estelle.

© Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset A proud Mary and Frederik

Also in attendance was Crown Prince Frederik's younger brother Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, as well as their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena.

Prince Joachim's sons from his first marriage – Count Nikolai and Count Felix – were also present.

Prince Christian was born at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University on 15 October 2005. He was baptised in January 2006 at Christiansborg Palace Chapel.

© Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset Prince Christian wearing the Order of Elephant

His godparents include his paternal uncle, Prince Joachim, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Christian is second-in-line to the Danish throne after his father, Crown Prince Frederik.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which royal residence Queen Camilla refused to enter in the early days