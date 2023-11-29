Danish royal Count Nikolai breaks silence as it's revealed he'll miss family Christmas

Last week, the Danish royal family confirmed their Christmas plans with most of the family joining Queen Margrethe at the scenic Marselisborg Palace, however, one who won't be there is her grandson Count Nikolai.

The 24-year-old is currently studying abroad at the University of Technology in Sydney, and will likely spend the season with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, who moved across the world with her partner. Nikolai has now broken his silence since the plans were revealed with the royal sharing photos from a horse derby he attended.

WATCH: All you need to know about the Danish royal family

Nikolai looked incredibly suave in a black suit jacket and tie alongside a pair of beige chinos and sunglasses as he posed alongside horses and in the audience box. He also shared a sweet glimpse inside his relationship with a blurry photo of his girlfriend who had jumped onto his back.

"Derby Day," he said in a short caption alongside a film reel emoji. Nikolai's girlfriend was one of the first to comment as she joked: "What a good photographer," something that the count agreed with.

© Instagram Nikolai attended a horse derby

A second fan added: "Excellent suit and particularly trousers. Keep it up bro," and a third posted: "Fell in love with the last photo," and a fourth shared: "You sure are a handsome guy, Nikolai."

Other than his move to Australia, it's been a big year for Nikolai who lost his royal title of prince at the start of the year. At the time, the Queen explained the decision was to help the children to be "able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by" their royal titles.

© Instagram The Danish royal will spend Christmas with his girlfriend in Australia

The young royal has taken the decision on the chin and explained in an interview with Nine.com.au: "I think in the future I will be freer, but I've never felt limited before. So for me… it hasn't changed anything yet. I think in the future it will make a difference."

At the time, Nikolai's father Prince Joachim, was not impressed with the move, saying the family was very "sad" and added: "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

© Patrick van Katwijk Margrethe will arrive at Marselisborg Palace on 20 December

When probed if he was hurt by the shock decision that surprised the nation, Nikolai diplomatically replied: "Oh, I wouldn't say hurt, and it's not my intention to stir the pot in any way. I think it's just a bit weird still, I still have to get used to it."

Back in Denmark, Margrethe will head to the Marselisborg Palace on 20 December, where she will celebrate Christmas Eve with The Crown Prince Family, which is made up of Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Mary and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Don Arnold Nikolai will spend Christmas in Australia

Margrethe will also be joined by her son Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, and the couple's two children Count Henrik and Countess Athena. Nikolai's brother, Count Felix, will miss the Christmas Eve celebrations, but will join his family on Christmas Day.

MORE: Prince Christian passes new royal milestone as he joins Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe

VIDEO: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in fun video after state visit

LISTEN: What happens when you marry into the royal family