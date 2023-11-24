Danish royal family confirms plans for Christmas and reveals who will not join this year

Christmas is fast approaching and it's been a rollercoaster of a year for the Danish royal family which started with the official stripping of the titles of four of Queen Margrethe's grandchildren and ended with an important moment for her grandson Prince Christian.

It has now been confirmed what the Danish royals will be up to during the Christmas holidays, with Margrethe due to head to the Marselisborg Palace on 20 December, where she will celebrate Christmas Eve with The Crown Prince Family, which is made up of Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Mary and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Margrethe will also be joined by her son Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, and the couple's two children Count Henrik and Countess Athena, however his two elder children will not be be present for Christmas Eve.

Joachim's eldest son, Count Felix, will join the family on Christmas Day, while Count Nikolai will be spending Christmas abroad. The Count is currently studying at the University of Technology in Sydney, and will likely spend the season with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, who moved across the world with her partner.

© Patrick van Katwijk Margrethe will arrive at Marselisborg Palace on 20 December

It's also been confirmed that while Margrethe is in residence at the Marselisborg Palace royal fans will be treated to a changing of the guard by the Royal Life Guard every day at midday.

One of the highlights of the year for the Danish royals has been Prince Christian coming into his own, with the future heir to the throne turning 18 back in October. A lavish gala has held in his honour and the teenager even gave a speech to all of the assembled dignitaries.

© Don Arnold Nikolai will spend Christmas in Australia

Guests included members of other royal households, including Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

And earlier in the month, the 18-year-old royal made a solemn declaration to abide by the Constitution at the Council of State meeting. The State Council is the body in the state government where all laws and important government measures are dealt with. Christian's swearing in means that the royal can act as regent if Margrethe is ill or out of the country.

© Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Prince Christian recently marked his 18th birthday

The declaration also marked the first time that three generations were present in the Council of State at the same time. Queen Margrethe, 83, has reigned for over 51 years, while Crown Prince Frederik, 55, is her heir. Crown Princess Mary was appointed to Denmark's Council of State in 2019, and was pictured alongside her husband and mother-in-law after signing a declaration.

Meanwhile in the UK, King Charles and Queen Camilla are planning to host their families at Sandringham on Christmas Day. However, there's been some new additions to the guest list this year.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham

According to ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, the Queen has invited her children and grandchildren to have Christmas lunch with the royals this year for the first time. Camilla is mother to Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes from her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

To accommodate the extra guests this year, Christmas lunch will now reportedly be served in the larger ballroom of Sandringham House rather than the dining room, as has been tradition.

