Crown Princess Victoria makes incredibly rare comment about Princess Kate following visit

Crown Princess Victoria made a very rare comment about the Princess of Wales during her trip to the UK earlier this week alongside her husband Prince Daniel.

During their three-day-long stay, the Swedish royals met with the Prince and Princess of Wales whom Victoria, 46, described as being "nice people who do a lot for their country."

© Getty Images William and Kate share a warm rapport with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Speaking to Jenny Alexandersson from Swedish paper, Aftonbladet, Crown Princess Victoria revealed: "It's always fun. We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

The mother-of-two went on to say: "They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests."

© Shutterstock The Swedish royals visited Windsor Castle

Prince William and Princess Kate warmly welcomed the Swedish royals upon their arrival in the UK. They kicked off their first day with a special visit to The Three Blackbirds pub in Newmarket where the Swedish princess was spotted pulling pints.

On the second day of the state visit, the royal quartet visited Windsor Castle before later travelling to a STANTA training camp in the east of England, where Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Victoria and her husband donned their finest threads as they stepped out in London to attend The Royal Variety Performance with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria looked effortlessly elegant in her red carpet outfit

For the glitzy occasion, Victoria wore an off-the-shoulder black floor-length gown crafted by Toteme. Her spellbinding dress featured a daring thigh-split and feathers galore around the neckline.

© Getty Images The royal couples in the royal box

As for accessories, the royal spruced up her look with Toteme jewellery, a black leather clutch bag and a pair of black patent stilettos, also from Swedish fashion brand, Toteme.

Echoing his wife's sleek outfit, Prince Daniel looked oh-so-dapper in a double-breasted navy suit complete with black lapels. He finished off his look with a suave black bow tie and a pair of glossy black dress shoes.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate meet perfomers ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Performing at the star-studded event were music legend Cher, pianist Lang Lang, Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, and the National Youth Choir as well as a Disney 100th anniversary performance with tunes from The Lion King, Aladdin, Hercules, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast. McFly and Paloma Faith also featured in the line-up.

The show will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday 17 December.