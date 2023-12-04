Princess Eugenie to celebrate precious family milestone this month

The festive period will be extra special for Princess Eugenie and her young family this year.

The royal, 33, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their second son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30 May.

And on 25 December, the nearly-seven-month-old will celebrate his very first Christmas.

Eugenie and Jack are also parents to August, who turns three in February.

The Princess confirmed on the Table Manners podcast that she will be joining her uncle King Charles and the royals in Norfolk during the festive period.

Speaking about the royal family's Christmas traditions, Eugenie said: "We all go to church on Christmas Day. We open all of our presents on Christmas Eve."

The royals exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve was popularized by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and it's all to do with the royal family's German ancestry. It's known as Heiligabend Bescherung - which translates as Christmas Eve exchanging presents.

When asked by co-hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware about when she puts her Christmas tree up, Eugenie replied "1 December."

Eugenie and Jack split their time between their home in Portugal and their London residence, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Eugenie also shared a lot of insight into family life with her two young children, revealing: "I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping. Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning."

She quipped: "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

Last week, the Princess was supported by her family as she co-hosted inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective.

Eugenie co-founded the charity with her schoolfriend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

The royal's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, attended the fundraiser, along with cousin, Zara Tindall.

Ahead of the event, Eugenie said: "There are more enslaved men, women, and children than at any other time in history and it’s something that deeply affects us, and we knew from the start we wanted to make a difference. A lasting impact.

"We encourage law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking and modern slavery."

The gala was a huge success, with over £1 million raised on the night.

