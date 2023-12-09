Exclusive: Prince William reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'love' this surprising dance music star

British artist Jax Jones has revealed that the youngest generation of royals are big fans of his music.

Speaking to HELLO! at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday December 9, the 'I Got You' musician revealed that he had first met the royal family after the late Queen's jubilee, which is where Prince William told him that his three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, "love" his music.

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis of Cambridge dances in his seat alongside his mum and sister

"I met the Prince of Wales in Buckingham Palace after the late Queen's Jubilee, which I performed at and it was amazing, and he told me that his kids love my music and I joked about performing at one of their birthdays," Jax told HELLO! on the red carpet.

He recently became involved in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Shaping Us campaign which aims to raise awareness about the importance of early years education, and he shared that the Palace approached him directly because he had just become a father.

© Ian West - PA Images Jax Jones during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

"They said: 'Do you want to get involved with this? You're a new dad,' and this is something that the Princess is really passionate about, the early years of a child's life, and since then I've gone on to to help with activations and the launch of the Early Childhood Foundation as a champion alongside others like Roman Kemp and Professor Green, people that are passionate about these kind of issues.

"And I agree with the Princess – I believe if we can collectively take an interest in this, even if you don't have children, it can really help shape our future, and we'll just have a happier society."

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate and Prince William are joined by Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Earlier in the summer Jax revealed he had persuaded the Princess to get involved in the visuals for his live shows but unfortunately the 36-year-old had to back out due to a recent illness although he is still hopeful they can pull it off somehow.

"I was trying to get a VT for my visuals with her, and I got ill on the day we were supposed to do it so it didn't work out – but we are still working on that and yeah, we're cool," he said.

© FRANK AUGSTEIN Britain's Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, react during the Platinum Pageant

The Shaping Us campaign aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole, and it was launched in January 2023. A 90-second claymation film was released to coincide with the launch, depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment.

Watch it in full below…

Kate Middleton shares moving video for Shaping Us campaign

The long-term project was launched by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work".

The campaign has the support of a number of notable faces, including Fearne Cotton, Giovanni Fletcher, and Zara McDermott.

Amanda Berry, who leads the Royal Foundation told HELLO!: "Through the Shaping Us campaign, we can show that we all have a role to play in raising the next generation, not just parents."

Additional reporting from Francesca Shillcock