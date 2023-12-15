Prince Albert and Princess Charlene share glamorous 2023 Christmas card

The Monégasque royal family have unveiled their 2023 Christmas card and it couldn't be more magical if they tried.

Prince Charlene and Prince Albert's adorable nine-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella couldn't have looked happier as they beamed for the camera in their Christmas best - Jaques in a smart suit and bow tie, Gabriella in a beautiful purple gown.

Princess Charlene and her family donned their Christmas best

The family-of-four sat against a winter wonderland backdrop of a huge frosted Christmas tree covered in gold baubles. The rest of the scene was bookended with a dramatic array of gold sprigs sprayed in resplendent gold paint.

Princess Charlene didn't disappoint with her festive look and opted for an irradiant velvet off-the-shoulder gown in a warm golden hue. Fully embracing the festive season, Charlene added a slew of glittering diamonds including statement earrings and a matching bedazzled bracelet.

Prince Albert matched his son donning a slick black suit and bow tie - his in a velvet ruby red hue whilst Jaques opted for a verdant Christmas tree shade.

This year's beautiful portrait was taken by Éric Mathon who also took their Christmas family portrait last year.

© Instagram / @jazmingrimaldi Jacques and Gabriella turned nine on 10 December

The sweet family moment came just days after the twins celebrated their ninth birthday. Prince Albert's eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi took to social media with a touching tribute to her younger siblings

The American actress and singer wrote in the caption: "Happy 9th Birthday to my Brother Jacques and my Sister Gabriella! Swipe for more sibling love!"

© Instagram / @jazmingrimaldi A rare photo of Prince Albert's four children together

Jazmin also shared a slew of adorable candid snaps of the little ones. One showed the trio enjoying time together in the summer. Gabriella, donned a floral playsuit and metallic sandals can be seen crouching down next to Jazmin, who has her arm around her younger siblings.

Meanwhile, Jacques rocked a polo top and shorts, displays a peace sign and holds a Sonic The Hedgehog toy in his other hand. The third photo shows Jazmin, Jacques and Gabriella with their half-brother, Alexandre Grimaldi, whom they also have an incredible bond with.