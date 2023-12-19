Prince Edward and Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh share poignant Christmas card signed by their two children

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's 2023 Christmas card was unveiled on Tuesday, and it couldn't be more touching.

The festive treat was shared by the Daily Mail's Richard Eden. The main photo was taken on the monumental day they received their new titles back in March and showed the couple beaming as they watched a performance by the Ukrainian choir in the city of Edinburgh.

© Pool This photo taken in March was used on the front of their 2023 Christmas card

Sophie looked so beautiful wearing a teal Roksanda 'Adele' dress that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a flattering A-line skirt.

Inside, was a touching message from the royal couple and their two children, Lady Louise, 20, and Earl James, 16, that read: "Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year from Edward, Sophie, Louise and James".

On the back of the card were sweet images in tribute to their work with animals. The first showed Prince Edward meeting a Clydesdale horse in Garvagh, Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Sophie was pictured with an adorable pooch whilst taking part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading. The card was adorned with their ES monogram.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

Their Christmas card follows suit of their royal family members Prince William and Princess Kate who shared their festive card on 9 December.

The black and white photo showed the couple with their three children, all in white shirts and jeans. The photo was taken by portrait photographer, Josh Shinner.

© Snowdon / Camera Press Prince William with his pet rabbit photographed by Lord Snowdon in 1991

The sweet family moment, which was captured earlier this year, appeared to echo a wonderful 1991 portrait by Lord Snowdon in which a young Prince William appeared against a black and white background whilst perched on an ornate chair.

Similarly, the Prince and Princess and their three children posed around a velvet chair. Middle child Princess Charlotte, eight, could be seen leaning forward in the chair in the centre, while Prince Louis, five, rested his hand on the arm, his father's hand on his shoulder.

The heart-warming moments between royal family members over the years.

Meanwhile, the future King, Prince George, ten, leaned against his mother Kate, her arm around her son's waist.

Other official Christmas cards have been shared from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the Monégasque royal family.