What Prince Joachim was doing when his mother Queen Margrethe delivered abdication news

Prince Joachim is yet to comment on his mother Queen Margrethe II's abdication from the Danish throne. The announcement – confirmed during the monarch's traditional New Year's address – took the world by surprise.

© Getty Prince Joachim is yet to publicly comment on his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication

"I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark," she shared in an official statement. "I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot," she concluded. "They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my New Year's address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

© Getty The Prince was reportedly at a party in Copenhagen when The Queen announced her abdication

Danish newspaper, Billed Baldet, states that Prince Joachim, 54, had been vacationing in Denmark with his wife, Princess Marie of Denmark, when the announcement was made. The couple typically resides in Washington D.C. with their four children – Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena.

Having stayed in Copenhagen for the Christmas break, Prince Joachim was spotted at a party near Amalienborg when the Queen confirmed her abdication. He was joined by an old school friend, Oscar Davidsen Siesbye and his wife Britt.

The publication also states that Prince Joachim left the party late, and without commenting on his mother's broadcast. Following the historic news, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie have only just returned to the spotlight.

On 1 January, they attended the annual New Year's banquet at Christian VII's Palace, Amalienborg, where they were reunited with Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte, Crown Prince Frederik, and Crown Princess Mary.

© Shutterstock Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark attended the annual New Year's dinner on Monday evening

Pictured in a royal blue lace gown, and Princess Dagmar's Diamond Floral Tiara; Princess Marie, 47, turned heads with her elegant attire. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Joachim put on an equally dapper display, stepping out in a military uniform. They both appeared in good spirits.

2024 is set to be a transitional year for the Danish Royal family. While Prince Joachim and the rest of the world, will still refer to The Queen as "Your Majesty," Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will inherit the titles of King and Queen this month.

Another adjustment for the Prince, Joachim has only recently come to terms with the title changes of his four children.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie with their children

In September 2022, Queen Margrethe ruled that her grandchildren – Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena – would have their royal titles removed. She added that the children will be styled as Count/Countess of Monpezat instead.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great upset, with Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and Nikolai all speaking publicly of their disappointment. In an interview with the Australian outlet, 9Honey, Joachim's son Nikolai, 24, confirmed that the family continues to have a good relationship with Queen Margrethe nonetheless.