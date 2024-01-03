Princess Mary's hair stylist steps down after 23 'amazing and unforgettable years'

Crown Princess Mary's hair stylist is "passing the baton on to the next generation" as he revealed he is stepping down from the role when the Danish royal becomes queen on 14 January.

Søren Hedegaard, 68, made the announcement in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a black and white photograph as he made the finishing touches to Mary's hairstyle for King Charles' coronation in London last May.

Søren has been Crown Princess Mary's hairstylist and makeup artist for the last 23 years, working with her in the years leading up to her marriage to Crown Prince Frederik in 2004.

He wrote: "With the end of 2023 and with a change of throne in view, I have also chosen a change in my life. On 14/1 2024 and after 23 years as HRH Crown Princess Mary’s Hairdresser, I am passing the baton on to the next generation. It has been 23 amazing and unforgettable years with memories and friendships that I will always carry in my heart.

"My life has always been colorful and changeable and will hopefully continue to be so in the years to come. My craft is my heart’s blood. Therefore, my job as Creative Director at STUHR is also the place where I will put all my energy and love for my profession in the future."



Søren is the man behind Mary's glossy blowdried locks and beautiful, intricate updos, as well as being creative director for professional hair care and styling company STUHR. He is married to Danish actor Preben Kristensen, who was knighted by Queen Margrethe in 2003.

It is not known who will take over from Søren as Mary's new hairdresser when she becomes queen, but the stylist told Danish magazine, Billed Bladet: "I would like to mention that during the 23 years, there have been others in charge and fixed the Crown Princess's hair when I have been unable to."

Crown Princess Mary also counts stylist and designer Anja Camilla Alajdi among her glam squad.

As well as traditional couturiers Jesper Høvring and Soeren Le Schmidt, Australian-born Mary's style has been compared to that of the Princess of Wales. Both Mary and Kate have sported A-line midi dresses from the likes of Emilia Wickstead, LK Bennett and Beulah.

© Getty Kate and Mary pictured together in Copenhagen in February 2022

The royal women, who have met on a number of occasions, also have similar interests when it comes to their charitable work.

Crown Princess Mary established her own foundation to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children in 2007, while Princess Kate launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, which focuses on the impact of the early years on later life.

