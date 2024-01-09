Prince William's incredible gifts for wife Princess Kate over the years

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been together for more than 20 years, having met at St Andrews University.

During that time, Prince William has treated his wife to some heartfelt and beautiful gifts, including a personalised necklace.

But the father-of-three admitted during an appearance on Peter Crouch's podcast in 2020 that he doesn't always get it right.

After former England forward Peter confessed to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running, William said: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that.

"That was early on in the courtship, that was - think that sealed the deal," and with Peter laughing, he added: "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

Luckily, William seems to have impeccable taste in jewellery. As the Princess marks her 42nd birthday, read on to find out about the Prince's incredible gifts for wife Kate.

Sapphire and diamond earrings © Getty William proposed to Kate in Kenya in 2010 with his late mother Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Around the time of their wedding, the Prince also presented his wife with a pair of matching earrings, which were customised into single-drop earrings.



Personalised Daniella Draper necklace © Getty Kate's dainty gold disc necklace is engraved with the initials of her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – and is believed to be a Christmas or birthday present from William, given that she debuted the piece in early 2020.



Kiki McDonough amethyst earrings © Getty William reportedly bought Kate a gorgeous pair of earrings from Kiki McDonough with an amethyst gemstone to celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple in 2011. Kate owns multiple Kiki McDonough earrings, including a bespoke pair featuring green tourmaline and green amethyst gemstones which were gifted to her to celebrate Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015.

Annoushka eternity ring © Getty It's believed that William is the one to have bought Kate an 18ct white gold and diamond eternity ring from Annoushka following the birth of their son Prince George in 2013.



Halcyon Days aquamarine bangle © Getty The Princess debuted a gold bangle by Halcyon Days in January 2020 not long after her 38th birthday. Kate's aunt-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh, also has the same piece of jewellery in the pearl version, so perhaps it was Sophie who gifted it to the Princess of Wales?

