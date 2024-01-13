Queen Margrethe shares incredibly fun video looking back at 52-year reign to Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'

After 52 years, Queen Margrethe of Denmark will abdicate on Sunday 14 January but in the hours before, she has shared a beautiful tribute that looked back at her incredible reign – and it was all set to Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'.

"Special moments from Her Majesty The Queen's reign," the reel was captioned, continuing: "Tomorrow, the Queen will step down as Queen of Denmark and leave the throne to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. Read a lot more about the upcoming change of throne on the Royal Palace's website."

In the video, royal fans saw moments such as the queen dancing with dignitaries, walking with the Pope and posing with the late Queen Elizabeth II. Other clips showed her in national Danish dress, cheering on the international football team, and standing alongside her beloved family.

Queen Margrethe shares incredibly fun video looking back at 52-year reign

As the poignant song played over the reel, at one moment they timed the lyrics, "when the working day is done, oh girls, they wanna have fun," to coincide with clips of Margrethe as a younger woman walking in a suit, before cutting to her in a ballroom in a voluminous pink ball gown dancing a traditional dance with a big smile on her face.

© Getty Queen Margrethe with her eight grandchildren

Queen Margrethe surprised royal watchers on 31 December 2023 when she announced, as part of her traditional New Year's address, that she was abdicating the Danish throne.

In a statement released on social media on New Year's Eve and on the official royal family website, Margrethe shared: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

© Getty Queen Margrethe announced her abdication in her New Year's speech

It continued: "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

© Getty Frederick will become king following his mother's abdication

Her son Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed king on Sunday 14 January, as part of the abdication process. His wife Crown Princess Mary will become Queen.

Queen Margrethe became the longest-serving European monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 but her health has troubled her over the last few years and in February 2023 she underwent "extensive" back surgery.

During that time Crown Prince Frederik took over her royal duties.

Frederik and Mary have four children: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Josephine and Vincent.