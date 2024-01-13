Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome new family member at Montecito home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a new family member! Adding to the flock at their Montecito home, the royal couple has adopted Sinkie – an ailing chicken previously owned by their good friend and neighbor, Ellen DeGeneres.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Ellen, 65, gave fans an update on Sinkie. She revealed that the bird had been bullied by other rescue chickens at the Montecito estate she shares with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Explaining that she'd been forced to relocate Sinkie – who has only just recovered from a broken fibula bone – Ellen revealed that it had all worked out in the end, with pals Meghan and Harry taking her on.

"Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed," penned the TV star. "Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan's coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."

Delighting fans with the update, fans raced to the comments. "Gotta love Harry and Meghan. I'm sure Archie and Lili will take excellent care of little Sinkie," wrote one. "So happy she is safe and yes, being treated like royalty," quipped another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Sinkie, is lucky. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will spoil her."

Following their move to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan have adopted several farm animals, and they've got plenty of room for more.

Joining Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, the royal couple gave fans a glimpse of their chicken coop – AKA a red hen house adorably labelled, 'Archie's Chick Inn, Established 2021'.

Explaining that they'd rescued their hens from a local factory farm, Harry, 39, nodded to Meghan, adding: "She's always wanted chickens."

"I just love rescuing," replied Meghan.

A family of animal lovers, Harry and Meghan have also rescued dogs, and their current three can be quite the handful! In October 2022, Harry spoke to winners of the WellChild Awards, and during the video call, he opened up about day-to-day life with their pets. "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," he joked.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving."