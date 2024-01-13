Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make poignant appearance with mini-me children

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene enjoyed a day of family fun with their children – Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella – on Saturday. Pictured at the Circus Parade in Monaco, the royals marvelled at the floats, performers, live band, and elephants at the Place du Palais.

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Saturday

Part of the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, the parade served as the opening act. Marking 50 years of the annual event, this year's festival is particularly poignant as it's dedicated to the memory of Albert's father, the late Prince Rainier III.

A fan of the circus, Prince Ranier was a founding member and helped launch the first festival in 1974.

© Getty The family watched as floats, performers, a live band and elephants walked in the Circus Parade

Wrapping up warm for the festivities, Princess Charlene, 45, put on an elegant display in a tailored camel coat and suede knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Prince Albert, 65, stepped out in a navy overcoat and a bright yellow scarf. Adorably, the royal's outfit was mimicked by his nine-year-old son, Prince Jacques, who sported a near-identical jacket

As for Princess Gabriella, the young royal looked adorable in a leopard print coat and boots. Getting into the spirit of things, Jacques and Gabriella were each given red clown noses to wear during the parade. Revealing their adorable bond, Jacques and Gabriella were later spotted holding hands as they walked through The Palace Square – so sweet!

© Getty Twins Jacques and Gabriella held hands as they walked through The Palace Square

A family affair, Beatrice Borromeo and her eldest son, Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi were also in attendance, as was Prince Albert's sister, Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

© Getty Beatrice Borromeo and her son Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi were also at the parade

Like her father, Prince Ranier, Princess Stephanie shares an affinity for the circus. "My father passed on his love of the circus to me deep within me, deep within my veins," she told the Monaco Tribune last year.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's attendance at the Circus Parade marks one of their first public appearances of 2024.

Prior to the outing, the couple had rounded out 2023 with the New Year's address, which was posted on the Royal Family's Instagram account. Exuding glamour, Princess Charlene donned a dark red Ralph Lauren dress with long sleeves and an asymmetric collar.

Her stylish blonde crop was teased to one side, while her makeup was soft and flattering. As for Prince Albert, the father-of-two opted for a classic navy suit.

A heartfelt speech, Albert referred to "difficult times" in 2023, while remaining positive. "We have a shared duty to acknowledge our good fortune, and an ambition too, to remain united, by protecting our institutional model, our social and economic achievements," he said.

"We must also show our gratitude for these advantages by working together to pass on what we have inherited to future generations," he added. "For our principality, 2023 has also been a year of celebrations, with commemorations marking the centenary of the birth of my father, Prince Rainier III."

Towards the end of the speech, Princess Charlene joined him in saying "Happy New Year" in French, English and Monegasque. This marked the sixth year that she has accompanied her husband for the annual address.