Princess Charlene of Monaco dazzles alongside Prince Albert during New Year's speech

Princess Charlene pulled out all the stops for her latest look as she stood beside her husband, Prince Albert, when he gave his annual New Year's Eve speech on Sunday.

The Monaco royal wowed in a dark red Ralph Lauren dress with long sleeves and an asymmetric collar, which she accessorised with gold earrings and a matching ring.

Her stylish blonde crop was teased to one side, while her makeup was soft and flattering.

Princess Charlene joined Prince Albert on Sunday View post on Instagram

Charlene and her husband could be seen in front of a beautiful Christmas tree decorated in silver, white and gold. Albert's speech saw him make reference to "difficult times" as he addressed the Monegasque people.

He said: "Whether on the world stage or in our personal lives, the year will have brought its share of happiness, but also trials, tribulations and tragedies. The Princess and I want to express our support, and our deep compassion and affection for all those affected by bereavement, suffering, illness, and loneliness.

© SC Pool - Corbis The princess attending a gala in Monaco

"These are difficult times, and their consequences are not yet clear to see. Our country has been spared may of the upheavals affecting the world.

"So we have a shared duty to acknowledge our good fortune, and an ambition too, to remain united, by protecting our institutional model, our social and economic achievements.

© Getty Princess Charlene is always so stylish

"We must also show our gratitude for these advantages by working together to pass on what we have inherited to future generations. "For our principality, 2023 has also been a year of celebrations, with commemorations marking the centenary of the birth of my father, Prince Rainier III.

"My family and I are delighted to have shared these moments with you. They reminded us how his reign modernized our country by making Monaco a prosperous and dynamic state…

© Getty The couple at Christmas a decade ago

"Our unity and uniqueness are our shield against the problems that today beset so many of our western societies, and I consider it my wholehearted duty to ensure that our community remains cohesive and prosperous. History is too often shown how fragile nations can be, and so in an increasingly complex and unstable world, it is vital that we stay the course.

"I know I can rely on those men and women who have been entrusted with new responsibilities. I know that I can count on the people of Monaco, or residences and our partners, all committed to playing their part in maintaining the unity which, over 700 years, and no matter what challenges we have faced, we have built our history and looked to the future.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The couple earlier this month

"We cannot predict the future, but we can prepare for it. We may not foresee it, but we must create it. The year ahead heralds many challenges, but holds rich promise… "The Princess and I send each and every one of you our best wishes for 2024. May it bring you happiness, peace, joy and good health."

© Getty The royal couple during the Monaco National Day 2023

Princess Charlene then joined him in saying "Happy New Year" in French, English and Monegasque. This marked the sixth year that she has accompanied her husband for his speech.

Last year, the couple made history when they were joined by their children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, now eight.

© Palais Princier de Monaco The couple share twin children

