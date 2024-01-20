Lauren Sanchez, 54, shares rare picture with Prince Harry, John Travolta and Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez has given fans a rare insight into the star-studded Living Legends of Aviation gala, which saw Prince Harry and Lauren both honored.

The 54-year-old took to social media on Saturday morning, and shared a picture taken backstage of Prince Harry, John Travolta – who hosted the evening – Lauren, and fiance Jeff Bezos.

"Honored to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight. Thank you @livinglegendsofaviation for this incredible recognition. Grateful to my loving family for their unwavering support," Lauren captioned the post, which included a carousel of snaps including one of her family joining her on the red carpet, another of her with John holding her award, and a third which showed her on the stage receiving the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.

© Lauren Sanchez Prince Harry, John Travolta, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos pose backstage

Lauren was joined by her fiance Jeff, the founder of Amazon, at the event although Jeff skipped the red carpet; Jeff was inducted in 2023.

Lauren wore a slinky black strapless ball gown by Balenciaga for the gala, paired with elbow-length black gloves - and in true 'mob wife' fashion, wore her engagement ring, rumored to be worth more than $2million, over the gloves.

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren and John pose backstage after she received the honor

As Lauren made her way inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, she joked that it was "only time" before more women were inducted into the organization; there are less than 10 female members.

"Proud of you," friend and NFL commentator Charissa Thompson commented on the post, as did Paris Hilton and Jewel, who shared: "So so proud of you!! What a bad ass accomplishment!!"

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren stands on stage as she accepts her honor

Prince Harry, 39, wearing a black velvet tuxedo, made a solo appearance at the event as his wife Meghan was later revealed to have stayed home in Santa Barbara as one of their two children was "unwell".

The British royal was honored for his work as a British Army veteran, skipping the red carpet and sneaking into the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, via the back doors.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a selfie taken with Harry on social media, and he later spoke to HELLO! and other media about the encounter.

"I am very very happy that he is the focus of the night, and he deserves it," he said, adding: "He has been through a lot being so public and it is a very personal moment of joy for him. What I like to do is congratulate him for the big award, and I think we all should – how many big moments in life do we all have? It is very few and this is a very big moment.

"I congratulated him for being such an accomplished pilot, and I saw that he was very touched, it is a big award and it is very well deserved. He gave the most lovely speech, thanking others, not only accepting it for himself, but also the aviation industry for making things happen [such as] engineers. I am very happy [for] him. He is fabulous, very humble and sweet."