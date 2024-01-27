Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden channels Princess Kate in ulta-chic power suit

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and her latest look on Thursday saw her taking a leaf out of Princess Kate's book.

The 46-year-old Princess was captured donning an oversized By Malina suit when she visited the aerospace and defense company Saab, in Linköping, Sweden.

© Jeppe Gustafsson/Shutterstock Victoria opted for a fabulous over-sized power suit

The chequered two-piece was in an on-trend soft grey hue and was perfectly paired with a matching grey Andiata 'Grey Shimmer' polo neck.

Accessories were everything when it came to this corporate-chic ensemble, with the Princess adding an oversized, extra-chunky H&M necklace in the same grey shade. The standout necklace went perfectly with the ultra-chic Yves Saint Laurent 'Carre' satchel bag.

© Jeppe Gustafsson/Shutterstock The Princess looked so elegant with her hair up

As for shoes, Victoria opted for af Klingberg 'Rakel' suede boots in shade taupe. She also added a silver watch on her right wrist. As for her hair, Mary swept her brunette tresses back into a black claw clip.

The photos were shared on the official Instagram account for the Swedish royals alongside the words: "Yesterday, the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel visited Saab's aviation operations, where, among other things, they manufacture the fighter aircraft Jas Gripen.

© Jeppe Gustafsson/Shutterstock The Princess was quick to get stuck in on her visit

"In the afternoon, the Crown Princess couple met with representatives from the social administration and the police in Linköping as well as municipalities within the county who told about crime prevention efforts being done in the county."

Princess Victoria's corporate ensemble can be likened to the countless times Princess Kate has donned a powersuit having worn everything from a daring scarlett-hued number to pale Barbie-pink.

© Getty Princess Kate's tailored Alexander McQueen red suit is one of her most daring trouser suits

Royal style expert Miranda Holder revealed the best way to emulate the royally-approved look in three simple steps.

"A suit is not just a suit! The colour is make or break, so ensure the shade is flattering and go for a bold, bright hue if you dare, keeping accessories tonal or matching to create a striking and contemporary monochrome look," says Miranda.

She added: "Don’t be afraid of teaming trainers with your look if you need to - the rules have totally changed - to keep your look bang up to date, add an oversized clutch and a pair of statement stud earrings."

And finally: "Pay attention to where the jacket ends on your leg - ensure that it is your slimmest point for the most figure-flattering effect."