King Frederik admits Queen Mary isn't afraid to challenge him - 'I'm not always right'

King Frederik has opened up about his marriage to Queen Mary in a new memoir, revealing that his wife of nearly 20 years isn't afraid to challenge him.

The royal, 55, who became King on 14 January after his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication worked with author Jens Andersen on the book The King's Word.

He reveals his complicated relationship with his late father, Prince Henrik, who passed away in 2018, saying: "As previously mentioned, my father was very patriarchal, and he tried to pass that pattern on to his two sons.

"Here, however, I have learned a lot from having a wife who, from time to time, reminds me that of course I am not always right, and that my words are not automatically believed, just because I am the man of the house."

The father-of-four said that he and Mary had reached a "stable point" in their relationship, adding: "I love marriage, my wife, our children and the whole happy base that arises for the people who manage to stay together and persevere."

In November 2023, Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photographs of Frederik with Mexican socialite, Genoveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid, which sparked gossip and rumours.

The Danish royal family did not comment on the images, while Genoveva issued a statement denying any romantic relationship between herself and then Crown Prince Frederik.

Tasmania-born Mary met Frederik during the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the Slip Inn pub.

"The first time we met we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are'?" Mary revealed in a 2005 interview about meeting her future husband.

The couple announced their engagement in 2003 and tied the knot on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral.

Mary and Frederik are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.

Queen Mary has stolen the hearts of the Danish people with many of them affectionately referring to her as 'King Mary'. But how does the new King Frederik feel about his wife's immense popularity?

