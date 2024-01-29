Queen Mary makes first trip outside Denmark since King Frederik's accession

Queen Mary enjoyed a nail-biting match between Denmark and France's national Handball teams as she made her first trip outside Denmark since King Frederik's accession.

The mother-of-two, who turns 52 on 5 February, attended the Men's EHF Euro 2024 final at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany on Sunday.

Mary looked elegant in a burgundy Alexander McQueen suit with a cream blouse and wide-legged black trousers for her sporty outing.

Sharing a snap from inside the arena from her seat, Queen Mary said in an Instagram post: "It was a very close game. The picture here was taken just before the second half started.

"What a final… Well fought Denmark. It was close and nerve wracking to watch. It has been an impressive effort put in by all of you at the European Championship. Congratulations on the silver medal which I had the honor to present."

Reigning Olympic champions France defeated the Danes 33-31 and claimed their fourth European men's handball title.



It marked first Queen Mary's solo engagement since her husband King Frederik's reign began on 14 January.

The Danish monarch, 55, who is known for his love of sport, did not join his wife in Germany.

It has been announced by the Danish royal palace that Frederik will head up a Danish business delegation in Poland from 31 January to 2 February.

In a new memoir that was last released last week, the King spoke about his marriage to Mary, ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary in May. Frederik worked with author Jens Andersen on the book The King's Word.

© Getty Queen Mary watched the final intently

In the book, he reveals his complicated relationship with his late father, Prince Henrik, who passed away in 2018, saying: "As previously mentioned, my father was very patriarchal, and he tried to pass that pattern on to his two sons.

"Here, however, I have learned a lot from having a wife who, from time to time, reminds me that of course I am not always right, and that my words are not automatically believed, just because I am the man of the house."

Frederik said that he and Mary had reached a "stable point" in their relationship, adding: "I love marriage, my wife, our children and the whole happy base that arises for the people who manage to stay together and persevere."

© Getty Mary appeared to console the Danish players after the match

The couple, who married in 2004, are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Frederik succeeded his 83-year-old mother, Queen Margrethe, to the Danish throne following her abdication.

Margrethe made the shock decision to step down after reigning for 52 years.

