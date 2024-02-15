Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle nails ski-girl chic in black and blue puffer jacket with skinny jeans
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meghan Markle nails ski-girl chic in black and blue puffer jacket with skinny jeans

The Duchess of Sussex has excelled at dressing for Canada's sub-zero temperatures

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for a visit to the Bristol Old Vic on February 1, 2019 in Bristol, England.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Share this:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex once again put her most fashionable foot forward as she joined her husband Prince Harry for the second day of engagements in Whistler for the Invictus Games One Year To Go celebration.

After stepping out in the chicest snow-ready outfit on Wednesday, the Duchess looked equally coordinated in a black puffer jacket, black skinny jeans, a dark blue scarf, and matching beanie as she met with competitors and spoke to sports coaches.

The former Suits actress styled her glossy raven hair in loose curls, highlighting her features with her go-to makeup combo of a peachy-toned blush, fluffy brows and chocolatey-hues on the eyes.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan opted for a combination of dark blue and black for day two

The mother-of-two, 42, kept accessories to a minimum, forgoing much of her usual dose of delicate gold jewellery pieces in keeping with her 'quiet luxury' sartorial agenda and instead choosing to accessorize with a pair of black leather gloves, handy for the cold. Check out more of their day two activities here!

Prince Harry and Meghan are making sure to combine work with personal time while in Canada. On Valentine's Day, the couple set aside time to enjoy an intimate dinner date at Il Caminetto in Whistler Village. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Harry and Meghan step out for day two of their Canada trip

Looking immaculate to dine at the upscale Italian restaurant, Meghan donned a romantic ruby-hued coat from Loro Piana and pointed-toe heels. 

The couple were seen dining in a quiet corner of the restaurant, before leaving hand-in-hand and slipping away in a black car. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
On day two, Prince Harry went Skeleton racing!

HELLO!'s Rebecca Lewis spent time with the Duke and Duchess on a snowy mountain side in Whistler village yesterday, overlooking how they spent time engaging with the different competitors.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia© Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess wasted no time in getting stuck in to activities

Ivan Morera, a team US athlete, told HELLO!: "I believe Prince Harry understands the military personnel very well, because of his experience in Afghanistan and his willingness to put his life on the line for his country."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan and Harry visited the 'One Year To Go Winter Training Camp' on February 14

On Friday, Harry is expected to give a speech in which he is likely to talk about the founding principles of the Invictus Games.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more