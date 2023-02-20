Louis Ducruet's wife Marie shows off growing baby bump in sweet photo The Monaco couple married in 2019

Louis Ducruet and wife Marie look like the most excited expectant parents in a new snap ahead of their baby's arrival.

Marie shared the sweet photograph to her Instagram page on Sunday after the pair celebrated a friend's birthday in Monaco.

Louis, who is Princess Stephanie of Monaco's eldest child, can be seen placing a protective hand on his wife's growing baby bump.

Marie, who works as an event coordinator in luxury hospitality, looked lovely in a blue ribbed knitted dress as the pair posed in front of a sea view. She added a blue heart emoji to the caption.

The couple will welcome their baby girl in the coming months

The couple tied the knot in July 2019, with the bride wearing three stunning looks for her big day.

They announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child in November, sharing an adorable Instagram photo with their beloved pet dog, Pancake, wearing a bib that read: "Soon To Be A Big Brother."

And in December at their gender reveal party, the pup had a starring role as he carried a bunch of pink balloons to announce they are having a baby girl.

The couple's adorable pregnancy announcement

Louis and Marie are not the only royals expecting babies this year. Princess Eugenie confirmed in January that she and husband, Jack Brooksbank, will welcome their second child this summer. The couple are already parents to August, who celebrated his second birthday earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and her husband, Prince Guillaume, are also expecting their second child in the coming months.

Stephanie and Guillaume are already parents to Prince Charles, who turns three in May.

